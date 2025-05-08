The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I know I know, the idea that the planets and their placement in the solar system are affecting human nature sounds a bit far fetched at first glance, but let me pitch astrology to you before I tell you why I consider it to be a tool in my own life.

the history of cosmic trust

For thousands of years, humans have looked to the stars for guidance. In Babylon, it began as tracking the movement of the planets and stars to predict things like war and weather. In Mesoamerica, the Maya built entire calendars around planetary cycles. In Egypt, they aligned their ancient architecture around celestial bodies—the three pyramids of Giza together mirror the stars of Orion’s belt almost EXACTLY. Along with these examples of astrology’s influence on entire societies, even ancient philosophers used astrology as a way to understand the human experience in cosmic terms.

At this point in time, it wasn’t a fringe idea – it was essentially fact, fact that was woven into everyday life. We are made of water, about 70% actually (give or take). The moon moves entire oceans with its gravitational pull. So isn’t it possible that it can affect our nature, too? The seasons affect our mood, that’s a fact. Things like Seasonal Affective Disorder and the very real effect of vitamin D (obtained from sunlight) on our mental health are even more reason to realize that we are a PART of nature and connected to our universe – maybe even in celestial ways.

where self meets sky

Astrology creates synchronicity. The universe has a rhythm, and we are all a part of it. As someone who values self reflection above all else, these ebbs and flows of the universe (like the moon phases for example) give me a way to set intentions when it comes to the things that are presently affecting me. New moons are a time to begin again, while full moons bring closure. I’ve found that aligning myself with these natural rhythms help me pause. It’s not like you need to know your entire birth chart to consider these things. Begin with your sign and ask yourself: When do I feel most myself? What’s pulling my energy right now? Astrology isn’t about having all the answers, I’d say it’s more about paying attention.

Astrology also adds a layer of meaning to life. I love the idea of being connected to a bigger picture and having that sense of alignment with the universe. These movements in the sky give me an idea of when to push forward and when to pull back. Although I don’t worship it in my every choice, when it comes to the bigger decisions and themes in my life, I have always found that my intuition lines up with what the stars point me towards.

it’s a lens, not a law

I’m not at all insinuating that Astrology sets things in stone. It doesn’t guarantee failure or success. Life is still shaped by your choices. It’s also not about magic, or fantasy. It’s a symbolic language. A way of understanding moods, human nature, and our connection to our planet. Take this past mercury retrograde for example, Virgos faced a certain crossroads. This caused me to reevaluate my authenticity, and bring focus to my relationships. It also amplified my desires for stability and transformation. Somehow, the timing of it all clicked with my life; I really felt and embraced those very things. On the other side of it, I feel truly more aligned with myself because of it. It wasn’t astrology that changed my life, but it was that astrological lens that helped me see my own self and life more clearly, and that clarity was everything.

take it or leave it, but it helps

So yes, it DOES sound a bit out there, and maybe it is all just a coincidence, or there really is something bigger at play. But either way, it offers meaning in moments that might otherwise feel random. In a world that moves fast and rarely makes sense, I’ll take any moment that helps me pause and look inward.

Again, astrology doesn’t run my life (or yours), but it is a tool that comes from a time before there was much else to turn to – and it truly does help me reflect. Maybe Mercury made me do it, or maybe it just helped me hear what my intuition was telling me all along.