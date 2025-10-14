Matching Sets are Everywhere: Heres Where To Score Yours

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s nothing worse than waking up for an 8 am class and having to get ready. Let’s be honest—most of us roll out of bed, grab our bags, and stumble into lecture half awake. In a class where half your peers might still be in bed, you can always count on seeing at least one girl showing up in a cute matching two-piece set. It’s the perfect blend of comfort and style with the least amount of effort possible, and honestly, I’m here for it.

Matching sets have officially taken over the college girl’s wardrobe. My roommates know better than anyone that 99% of the time, if you catch me lounging around the house, I’ll be wearing some sort of sweat set. I love how easy it is to look put together and cute without having to actually think about what I’m wearing. It’s reached obsession level at this point—I blinked, and suddenly half my closet is dedicated to matching tops and bottoms. I even had to build an extra clothing rack just to hold them all.

My number one recommendation for sets is Brandy Melville. Honestly, most of my closet is from there. Since their pieces all come in the same handful of colors, it’s super easy to mix and match different items to create sets that feel personalized. Lately, I’ve been into pairing the Anastasia sweatpants with different tops so I can still wear them on warmer days. What I love most is being able to buy multiple items in the same color and make different combinations depending on my mood. The only downside is that Brandy can be hit or miss when it comes to stock. Stores carry different things, and the website doesn’t always have everything. That’s where Depop comes in handy—it’s been a lifesaver for tracking down pieces I couldn’t find in stores.

Another solid place to shop for sets is TJ Maxx. Their racks are full of two-piece outfits that go beyond the classic sweat look and feel a little more elevated. The prices are great, and the quality is surprisingly good. The only catch is that you have to be willing to dig, but honestly, the hunt can be kind of fun. If digging isn’t your thing and you’d rather scroll from your bed, Amazon has tons of cute and affordable options. A few clicks and they’re on their way to your doorstep.

The rise of the matching set doesn’t seem to be slowing down anytime soon. As the leaves start to change and the weather gets colder, I guarantee the campus will be full of cute co-ords. Personally, I’m hoping this trend sticks around. There’s nothing better than when fashion lines up with comfort and convenience, and I know my collection still has room to grow.