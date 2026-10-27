Looking for Local Produce and Handmade Goods? Here’s Where to Shop in Chico.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you been to the Chico Certified Farmers Market? Or even the Jay Gilbert University Farm Store on campus? What about the Thursday Night Market? If you haven’t, then you probably should. If you like to eat fresh and support local businesses these are the places to be.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Growing up, my mom used to take me to my local farmers market nearly every Saturday morning where we’d get the most delicious strawberries and peaches when they were in season. I loved walking around and trying all the samples, and I remember begging my mom to buy me anything and everything that caught my eye. In fact, one time there was a booth for our local animal shelter and they had kittens for adoption. I remember going up to the booth and falling in love with a little grey kitten and being heartbroken not leaving with him. But eventually my parents caved and searched all over town in order to adopt that cat who ended up being my best friend growing up. The farmers market will always hold a special place in my heart, not just because of my cat, but also because of the sense of community that it creates. Now let’s get into the details of what Chico offers in terms of farmers markets and local goods.

The Chico Certified Farmers Market is your hub for locally grown and made fruits and vegetables, herbs and flowers, meats, wine, rice, honey, ceramics, sustainable soaps, jewelry, you name it. It’s basically a big outdoor grocery store! With about 95 total members, there is a vast variety of products to choose from. Established in 1980, the Chico Farmers Market operates on Saturdays from 7:30am until 1pm, located in the Downtown Chico Municipal Parking Lot on 2nd St. & Wall St. As well as on Wednesdays from 7:30am until 12pm, located in the North Valley Plaza Mall Parking Lot, Pillsbury Road adjacent to Trader Joe’s. The Saturday market accepts Cash, EBT, and Wic, and the Wednesday market accepts all of the above plus market match. If you have the time during the early mornings, both markets are worth checking out. And since both markets accept EBT you can shop locally without breaking the bank!

Another great place to check out is the Jay Gilbert University Farm Store located on Chico State campus in the Agricultural Education Center. More specifically, the store is located at 311 Nicholas C. Schouten Ln, Chico, CA 95928. The store offers cheese and butter, meats, organic produce, plants and fresh-cut flowers, specialty items, merchandise, as well as snacks and drinks. All products are almost exclusively student grown, made, and managed. Shopping here is a great way to support the agriculture school at Chico State and its students while also eating delicious, organic food..

Alex Frank / Spoon

The Thursday Night Market is probably the most popular market that brings students, families, and visitors together for a night of good eats and fun shopping. Located in the heart of downtown, the Thursday Night market is home to over 200 vendors that range from locally grown produce, handmade goods, prepared foods, street pop ups from local stores, and even live music! Not to mention that local downtown shops and restaurants are also open, making the whole downtown just buzz with energy. It runs from the beginning of April to the end of September from 6pm to 9pm on Main and Broadway. You can stock up on some produce, shop local vintage clothing pop ups, and one time I even saw a booth for a tattoo shop offering promotions.

When I came to Chico for my on campus orientation it happened to be on a Thursday at the end of July. And while me and my parents were looking for ways to spend our evening in my soon to be new home, we came across the Thursday Night Market. I will never forget walking around for the first time. It was so lively, fun, and heartwarming in a way. There were so many people and so many amazing vendors. I bought myself a ring from one of the vendors that I still wear to this day as a part of my everyday ring stack, and it will always hold a special place in my heart and remind me of my first real experience of what Chico has to offer.

Kimberly Kao / Spoon

Although this next location isn’t necessarily a sustainable market, it’s worth mentioning to Chico State students. On campus there is a food pantry called the Hungry Wildcat Food Pantry. It is open to all Chico State students and staff with a valid Wildcat ID. They specialize in distributing local, organic produce and foods as well as hygiene and kitchen products. In fact, some of the produce even comes from the University Farm store. And everything is free! So even if shopping at any of the local markets doesn’t fit your budget, you can still shop locally. The pantry is located in the Student Services Center, Room 196, so if you’re ever on campus feel free to stop by and grab some food and other goods. Even though sometimes it is nerve wracking to go to a food pantry, at least I know it is for me for fear of some irrational judgement, it is absolutely worth it to take advantage of the resources provided to you. Plus, who doesn’t love free food?

Whether you’re looking for fresh organic fruits and vegetables, some farm fresh eggs, a new necklace, eco-friendly soaps, or even some flowers to brighten up your living space, it’s worth your while to check out all of Chico’s local markets. Sometimes me and my friends would make a whole event out of it, we get all dressed up and walk downtown on Thursday nights and get some delicious food, take cute photos, and walk around. Same thing on Saturday mornings. Whether you make it a group hangout or a productive outing, there’s something for everyone and shopping locally keeps the community alive.