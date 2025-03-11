The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

As I’ve traveled around the United States, I’ve gained so much perspective on life. Travel has shown me the beauty in the road less traveled (literally), the importance of nature, and helped me reconnect with the earth and the infinite possibilities within it. Here are the lessons that I carry with me every day and where I learned them.

Montana: The Power of Patience and Resilience

The first road trip I embarked on was to the beautiful state of Montana, where I had the pleasure of visiting Glacier National Park for about two days. On the first day, we hiked along the Highline Trail from Logans Pass. While I was scaling these massive mountains, I got to thinking about how this park came to be. Glaciers took thousands of years to carve out these landscapes, leading to a beautiful and unforgettable landscape. What once seemed like nothing more than ice and rock, slowly transformed into deep valleys, towering peaks, and alpine lakes. Patience is truly a virtue. Over those thousands of years, the process was slow and steady as the area adapted to changes in weather and eventually the birth of new life in many forms. The Highline trail taught me that patience and resilience lead to the most beautiful outcomes.

On the second day, we drove the infamous Going-to-the-Sun Road. It was as beautiful as it was terrifying. The never-ending turns and narrow bridges had me holding on for dear life, but I couldn’t look away. I’ve never seen anything like that in my life. I truly encourage you to do this drive if you ever have the chance; it was one of the most scenic hours of my life and, to this day, my favorite road I’ve traveled. The most breathtaking views in life require effort and persistence, whether it’s navigating a challenging road or working toward personal goals. The experience was a perfect example of how sometimes discomfort and uncertainty are part of the journey, but in the end, the reward is always worth it.

Wyoming: Embracing Consistency and Overcoming Challenges

The next summer, we drove through Nevada and Utah into Wyoming. On this trip, I first visited Yellowstone. Yellowstone taught me many things, the geysers gave me a new respect for natures power. Old Faithful blasts up to the height of an 18 story building, with thousands of pounds of boiling hot water- straight from the earth. I remember thinking about how rare it is to find something so powerful yet so predictable. In a world that often feels uncertain, there’s something reassuring about knowing that every 60 to 110 minutes, Old Faithful will erupt without fail. That kind of consistency is something to appreciate—not just in nature, but in life as well. It reminded me that even in the midst of chaos, there are still things we can count on, whether it’s the support of loved ones, the routines that keep us grounded, or the personal values that guide us.

In our last days in Wyoming, we visited Grand Teton National Park and had the opportunity to hike between two of the Tetons that make up the iconic eye-line. I had never considered myself the type of person to take on such a hard hike, and at first, it was a struggle. But as I pushed forward, step by step, something shifted. I stopped focusing on the discomfort and started focusing on the progress. Reaching the top and looking at the rock formations on either side of me, and the beautiful nature within them, made every moment of struggle worth it. It taught me that challenges are meant to be faced head-on, not avoided. The sense of accomplishment that comes from pushing past your limits is something you can’t experience unless you’re willing to embrace discomfort.

That hike gave me perspective. It showed me that the only way to grow is to challenge yourself—to step outside of what feels safe and familiar. Because at the end of the struggle, there’s always a reward, whether it’s a breathtaking view, a newfound confidence, or the simple realization that you’re capable of more than you ever imagined.

Molly Peach / Her Campus

Washington: Embracing Diversity as Strength

Just recently while in Oregon, my boyfriend suggested we take our free day to send up to Washington and explore Olympic National Park. Obviously, I said yes, and boy am I glad I did. This park had everything, from miles of the Washington coast, to rainforests and mountains unlike anything I’d seen before. In exploring all of these different environments over the course of a 13 hour journey, I realized that diversity is strength. All of the facets that we build within ourselves make us stronger, wiser, and better people. Just like the ecosystems in the park rely on each other, these facets of our personalities rely on each other too. Human diversity, meaning our backgrounds, perspectives, and experiences, adds richness to the world. Embracing these differences and loving yourself and others for them, will make for a more vibrant and fulfilling life. When we open ourselves up to new people, ideas, and experiences, we gain knowledge, empathy, and a deeper appreciation for the world around us. Olympic National Park was a perfect reminder that strength isn’t found in sameness, but in the unique contributions each of us brings to the table

In the end, travel has taught me invaluable lessons. Each place I visit offers a unique perspective on life, and with every journey, I continue to learn more about myself and the world around me. Whether it’s facing challenges head-on, appreciating nature’s consistency, or embracing our differences, these experiences remind me that the road to personal growth is always unfolding.