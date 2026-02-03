Learning To Love Every Version Of Yourself

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I am sure we all have learned by now, as life happens and we face certain challenges we become different “versions” of ourselves. This is not necessarily bad, as we should be changing. Even if change is scary to you, it is important to understand that that is part of growing up and life. I am not the same person I was sophomore year of high school, same as how I am not the same person I was this past summer.

This is something that took me time to be okay with. I always thought that changing and having different versions of myself was bad. When in reality it is just us adapting and dealing with the challenges life throws at us and growing from them. Because how was I this joyful and optimistic person during summer, but now I feel like I am a completely different person? To be completely vulnerable, I believe that this past week I have become a different version of myself. I am 100% not the same person I was even this past November. Going through some personal stuff that has definitely been challenging, I have to learn to love this new version of my life. And even if I don’t like this version of myself, I know that six months from now I will look back and be okay with who I am as a person right now. Eventually it will take time to truly love this version of life but I know that things happen for a reason. So even if I don’t understand why certain events are happening right now and it all feels unfair, life will take its course and in the future I will thank twenty-year old me for allowing myself to grow and adapt during this challenging part of life.

What I hope you take from this article is that life will suck and you may be unhappy with this certain “version” of yourself but that is just how life goes. So take time to be upset, cry, scream, talk about it for hours, but also learn to love yourself even in the most difficult moments of life. Because ten years from now you will be grateful that that version of yourself got you to where you are meant to be.