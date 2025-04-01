It’s Finally Spring: Here are Some Fun Things to Add to Your To-Do List

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Finally, the extended six more weeks of winter predicted has passed and spring is here! For me personally, spring semester at Chico State has always been the harder of the two. Now, as we move into April today, we’re in the last few weeks of the semester and definitely feeling the post spring break panic. Speaking from personal experience, it’s really easy to just let this time pass you by in trying to conquer this seemingly never-ending period of school-related stress. But now that it’s not consistently fifty degrees outside, and we’re actually able to spend time outside after classes and work because the sun’s still up, it’s important to remember to take a breather and enjoy the season! So, to motivate you to get in the spring spirit, I’ve compiled a little list of activities you can do with your friends this spring.

An Essential

While this is kind of a no brainer, I feel as though I’m obligated to mention that April and May are the months to go picnicking with your girls. I personally like making these outings aesthetically springy, meaning that at the very least florals are mandatory. But there are a lot of elements you can add to your picnic to give it a little more seasonal flare. Picking flowers and crafting yourself some cute accessories, bringing painting supplies to replicate your surroundings, and even preparing some refreshing decorated foods like tulip-shaped cookies or chocolate covered strawberries dipped in pastels are just a few ways you can elevate your picnic game.

Faith, Trust, and Pixie Dust

I’m aware that for many, April may be the month of egg decorating. For me, that’s always been a cute family tradition, but something I’ve always done by myself this time of year is make a fairy house for my yard, or even place it on a flowerpot. This is a cost effective, whimsy activity that you don’t even require a trip to the craft store if that’s not within your monthly budget. All you have to do is go for a walk with your friends, and use what you collect along the way! I think I can speak for a lot of us when I say we’re still making gingerbread houses during the holidays, so there’s nothing wrong with doing something similar (and less restrictive) during the holidays off-season. And I would argue that this has proved to be much more fun.

Cleaning Doesn’t Have to be a Hassle

When I was younger, I would always dread the beginning of April, as that was the obligatory deep cleaning month. Even now that I live on my own, I hold myself accountable as best as I can to get on top of spring cleaning. Beyond chasing the feelings of satisfaction having a fully cleaned living space brings, I make a day of it with my friends. Not only have spring cleaning days become designated clothing swap days, but I go through products in new condition that I haven’t used, books I don’t intend on rereading, and anything in excess that I may still be holding on to. It doubles as a time of productivity and a relaxing day with your closest friends.

So yes, with this beautiful weather, this time of year brings us all an immense amount of stress. I’m definitely feeling the pressure of school and life in general, as I know you all are as well. That’s why there are times where you have to seek time out within your busy schedules to make yourself a priority, and enjoy everything that’s currently around while it lasts. With that in mind, I hope to see you hanging out by Kendall lawn with your friends or maybe even cross paths while taking a walk along Upper Bidwell. Happy spring!