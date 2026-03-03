I’m Too Old To Be Doing Homework

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’m 22 years old. I’m already two years into arguably the most transformative decade of my life – the decade in which I intend to get married, have children, and become a homeowner. So why on earth am I still doing homework assignments?

I’ve been in school since I was four years old. Since Pre-K, I’ve had this identity of “student.” My years have been measured in semesters and summer breaks. Now, as a graduating senior, I feel simultaneously like I’ve outgrown the title of student and that I’m not ready to let it go.

Along with being enrolled in college, I work two jobs. I can’t help but feel that my identity as an employee feels more aligned with the point I’m at in my life now. Clocking in and out of work and receiving paychecks feels pretty darn good. I can’t lie.

But the classroom setting is all I’ve ever known. Though I am eager to start working full-time post-grad, I still love learning. I love asking questions and experiencing new things. Does this era of education disappear the second I get my degree?

I know others have been struggling with the same feelings as I have. In confiding with my friends, who are also graduating in May, we all feel just about done with Canvas assignments and textbook readings. And yet, the idea of not having a school schedule to keep us in check is daunting.

I’ve tried to think of ways I can continue learning and educating myself after I graduate, but finally on my own terms.

Though academic reading used to be something I dreaded, now I’ve found books that not only excite me but educate me. Between self-help books, memoirs, and historical fiction novels, I’ve found reading to be a good way to continue my learning journey in my own way.

Along with reading, I’ve also taken up hobbies like crocheting, chess, and attending workout classes. Exercising not only my body but my brain is something I plan to continue even after I finish college.

So yeah, maybe I am getting too old for homework, but I’m never too old to keep learning new things and having new experiences.