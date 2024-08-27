The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Welcome back Wildcats! And if you’re new to our school, welcome to Chico! As many of you know, Chico State is considered to be a big party school. While I do feel as though this title is somewhat fleeting, it does still hold true in many aspects. Between frat parties, bars, and pregames, Chico State is definitely more of a party school than others. Now, here’s the problem; I’m not a huge drinker. That’s not to say I don’t enjoy the occasional beverage or trip to Riley’s, but overall it’s just not for me. Coming into college, I thought this was going to be a big problem. After all like I just said, Chico is a major party school. But if you’re like me, you’re probably worried how this is going to affect your social life. And I’m here to tell you, it won’t. It’ll be fine!

I’m not going to sit here and act like I’m some perfect angel or that I’ve never had alcohol or been drunk before. I have, and definitely will again. I’m going to preface this article with the fact that I HAVE had some good times while drinking before, however, I truly don’t believe it’s necessary to have a good time. To me, I see drinking more as an additive to having a good time. I’ve had plenty of fun nights out with my friends while being completely sober. And my friends are the ones who make that possible. Having a good set of friends who understand you and don’t pressure you into drinking is key. If someone is really your friend, they aren’t going to get mad at you or try to pressure you into doing something you aren’t comfortable with. They’ll respect and understand your boundaries while still feeling comfortable to drink themselves. You have to stop and think to yourself if you want to be around people who force you to do something you aren’t sure you want to do. Luckily I’ve never been in this situation, but I know it can happen. Never feel like you can’t remove yourself from a risky situation.

Sometimes when I’m not feeling down to drink, one of my tips to feel included in the vibe is to grab a can of your favorite drink (mine is Diet Dr Pepper) and sip on that instead. Sometimes for fun, I’ll even take a shot of that if I want to join in on the fun of taking a shot. What I’ve also found helps is if you’re going to drink, know already what you like and don’t like. My current favorite drinks are Dr Pepper mixed with Fireball or a good Dirty Shirley! Some drinks I can’t stand is any kind of tequila or beer, they’re just not for me. This does, of course, mean you’ll have to do some experimenting to find out what you enjoy, but luckily that’s what some of college is for! Learning about yourself and finding what you like and dislike is important and college is a great way to do that. You may find you don’t like any drinking, which is also fine! Think of how much money you’ll save! In the end, you’ll be happy you stuck with your gut and stayed true to yourself.

I’ve personally never had choosing not to drink affect my social life. Before I came to school, I thought not being a huge drinker or partier was going to ruin my social life and leave me friendless. I figured it would be the end of the world and people would think I was weird for not wanting to. Do they think I’m weird for that? Sure, but most people think I’m weird anyway. Most just shrug it off and carry on. I grew up in a household where neither of my parents drank, so it just wasn’t very common. Coming to Chico has brought me out of my shell and helped me try new things, drinking being one of them.

So in summary, if you don’t drink you’ll be fine. While I enjoy a wine Wednesday and a drink here or there, it really didn’t make or break my college experience. I’ve had plenty of fun experiences both drunk and sober and will continue to do so. I don’t really plan to drink much once I graduate college besides maybe a drink here or there, but that’s just personal preference. If you or anyone you know has ever had too much to drink, don’t hesitate to call a friend or some kind of ride share service to get them to safety. Trust me, you would rather spend $8 on an Uber then the cost of someone’s life. Stay safe out there Wildcats! Cheers!