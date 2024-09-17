How to Stay Safe When Camping Alone

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Celina Timmerman / Her Campus

Camping is a great way to decompress from everyday life and see the beautiful landscapes of the United States. Last summer, I camped by myself at Yosemite National Park and Joshua Tree National Park and during these trips I learned valuable lessons that kept me safe while having fun. Camping alone can be an intimidating idea but with the right preparation and safety measures you can hike worry free.

Camp in Spaces with a lot of People.

Being alone in the wild is a peaceful experience but not being around anyone can open you up to danger. Try to get a camping spot in a highly populated area and make sure you’re not going during the off season. When I went to Joshua Tree in August, the campsite was empty, and there was no park range on the grounds. If you are going camping in Yosemite, I suggest staying in the Upper Pines campsite in Yosemite Valley.

Make friends with your Neighbors.

Celina Timmerman / Her Campus

Like your day-to-day life, it’s important to have a good relationship with your neighbors. My Yosemite neighbors were an older couple that offered me helpful advice on where to get wood for my fire and what times I should get up to go on my hikes. You do not have to be their best friend but it doesn’t hurt to know more people when you are alone.

Know where the Closest First Aid Station is.

You should never go camping without a basic first aid kit at your site and in your bag while hiking. Even so, things can go unplanned like getting sick, touching poison ivy, or breaking a bone. The First Aid Station can be your best friend in these moments. They can also be a great person to turn to if you’re feeling unsafe at your camp grounds. You can also tell the ranger in charge of your camp if there are any issues; they’ll be in the ranger’s station during the day but be sure to take down the emergency number for when they are off their shift.

Show up to your Site when there is still Daylight.

There’s nothing worse than having to set up a tent in complete darkness so be sure to show up no later than two to three hours before sunset. This should give you enough time to set up your camp, secure your food from bears, and take a stroll around the camp grounds to familiarize yourself with your surroundings. Remember that there are bears in many national parks that want to eat your food at night, so be sure to store it properly.

Share your location, Especially when you’re leaving a place with service.

Having a specific person you keep updated throughout your trip is extremely important if you’re going alone. It’s really easy to get lost in the wilderness, even on marked trails, so be sure to tell a trusted person where you will be going every day. When I travel, I’m sure to tell my mom the names of the trails and locations I plan to visit. That doesn’t mean you have to stick to that schedule, but if you can’t get back to camp because you’re hurt or lost your family or friend can inform the authorities where you went that day. Be warned that some parks don’t have any cell service while others might have service by stores or First Aid Stations.

Molly Peach / Her Campus

I hope these tips have made you feel prepared for an adventure into the wilderness. Being alone can be scary but it’s helped me grow as an individual and has given me confidence to try new things. To quote John Muir, “Between every two pine trees there is a door leading to a new way of life.”