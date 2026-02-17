How to Romanticize Your Life This Spring

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every spring semester, I have an urge to make my life feel a little more special. I don’t mean pretending everything is perfect. I mean, slowing down and noticing what is around me. Maybe it’s the warmer weather, the longer days, or how campus comes back to life after months of gray skies. Whatever the reason, spring feels like a quiet reset. After winter burnout and midterms, it feels like a second chance to be present.

Romanticizing your life is not about being perfect. It’s not about having the best routine, the perfect body, or the ideal group of friends. It’s about being intentional. It means noticing the small things that are already there. Open your windows while you get ready and let in some fresh air. Play music in the morning instead of rushing in silence. Take an extra minute to make your coffee just the way you like it. These things are simple, but together they can change your mindset.

Spring on a college campus makes your routine easier to romanticize. The trees start blooming, people sit outside between classes, and the energy changes. Instead of rushing from building to building with your head down, look around. Walk to class without headphones occasionally. Study outside. Call a friend and sit on the benches instead of staying in your room. Wear the outfit you have been saving for no reason other than it makes you feel good. Our college years are limited, even if they do not always feel that way.

For me, romanticizing my life also means saying yes more often. Yes to a last-minute coffee run. Yes to a campus event I would normally skip. Yes to trying something new, even if I feel awkward at first. College flies by, and it’s easy to get stuck in our routines and forget that this is an amazing chapter of life. One day, we will look back and realize how much freedom we had, even amidst stress.

Enjoying the little things does not have to cost money. You do not need a full wardrobe or a life change. Rearranging your room can make it feel new again. Buying a small bouquet can change the mood of your space. Making a playlist for your walks to class can turn a normal day into something that feels intentional. Even putting your phone away to watch the sunset without distraction can help change your mindset.

There is also a healthy way to approach a spring reset, without comparing yourself to others. Do what works best for you. This can be cleaning your space, refreshing your skincare, or moving your body because it makes you feel strong, not because you feel pressured to change. Checking in with yourself is also so important. It is less about becoming someone new and more about reconnecting with who you already are.

Spring is temporary. This semester is temporary. This version of you is temporary. That is what makes it meaningful. Romanticizing your life is really about gratitude. It is about recognizing that even in the middle of assignments, part-time jobs, and uncertainty, there is something worth appreciating.

You do not have to wait for everything to be perfect to feel present. Slow down. Pay attention. Let this season feel like something you lived in fully.