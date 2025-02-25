How to Maintain Long Distance Friendships Post-Grad

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Graduation is a bittersweet milestone. While it marks the beginning of new adventures, it also brings big changes, especially in friendships. The people who were once just a dorm room away who we have spent the last 4 years with, are now scattered across the state, country, or even world. But just because you’re no longer in the same city doesn’t mean your friendships have to fade. In fact, maintaining long-distance friendships can make them even stronger. Here’s how to keep those friendships thriving post-grad:

Set Times to Catch Up: Life gets busy after graduation, with new jobs, responsibilities, and different time zones in the mix. It’s essential to prioritize time for your friends. Setting up a time you can call at the same time every week or even a simple FaceTime while you’re cooking dinner or commuting can make a big difference. The key is consistency, so you don’t lose touch over time.

Plan Trips to See Each Other: There’s nothing like spending time together in person. Whether it’s a weekend trip, going to a concert, or visiting your old college town every year, having something to look forward to keeps your friendship fun. Planning ahead helps you save money and makes it easier to make those trips happen.

Keep the GroupChats Alive: A solid group chat can keep friendships thriving. My friends and I are constantly texting, sharing jokes, and checking in on each other. Even the smallest update, like what you had for lunch or a funny thing that happened at work, can make your friends feel included in your life.

Celebrate Milestones Big or Small: Even from a distance, celebrate each other’s wins, whether it’s a job promotion, a birthday, an engagement, or just making it through a tough week. A quick congratulatory text or facetime call can make someone’s day. Sending flowers, ordering food delivery, or posting a heartfelt appreciation post on social media can also remind your friend how much they mean to you.

Be Understanding: With going into full time jobs after graduation, life can get hectic and communication might not be as frequent, but that doesn’t mean that the friendship is over. Being understanding that friendships don’t always require constant interaction but rather intentional effort over time will help them last in the long run.



Long-distance friendships require effort, but the best ones are worth it. While it may take a bit more planning, the bonds you’ve built during your college years don’t have to weaken with distance. As Winnie the Pooh once said, “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” Hug your friends a little tighter next time, 4 years goes by fast.