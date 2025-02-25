This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

As a graduating senior, this semester feels weird to say the least. We’re already a third of the way through the semester, yet I can’t seem to help but feel that we’ve just started. However, even more concerning to me is the fact that everything simultaneously feels like it’s moving so quickly that I’ve already fallen behind. The more conversations I have with peers, mentors, and family members about my post graduate plans, the more I feel like I might as well be holding a giant, blinking sign that reads: “I’m not ready!” Apart from the pensive sadness naturally packaged in grappling with the fact that in just a few months you’ll have to say goodbye to a place and friends that hold such a special place in your heart, the looming stress of the future has also settled in. It’s a lot to handle, which is why I’m here to share some of things that have helped me cope with this sudden, persistent whirlwind of emotions.

We’re All in This Together

This is actually very true, Wildcats. I’m constantly reminding myself that we’re collectively going through the exact same process right now. If you find that you have doubts, or can’t say, “I know exactly what I’m going to do with my life after graduation, and I’m not worried about any of it,” that’s okay. It’s normal to be unsure, and it’s normal to wonder at how you’re already graduating and expected to have a clear path. I promise you that we’re all still figuring things out, and you’re definitely not falling behind. Comparing yourself to your peers in this context will only bring you more stress. Take a breath and remind yourself that your feelings are valid, and you don’t need to keep pace with anyone.

Bucket Lists

I’ve spent the last few weeks reeling after beginning to acknowledge that I will be living somewhere new that isn’t Chico this summer. Maybe I’m late to the game, but I decided to make my very own Chico bucket list, filled with things I hope to do at least one more time before graduation. Whether it’s signing up for Riley’s graduation or revisiting your favorite local spots, these outings with friends don’t have to be solely painted in sentimentality, they are your break from all of this apprehensiveness and overall strain. Embrace the time you do have left here if you’re leaving after graduation, there’s still a lot more memories left to make throughout the rest of the semester.

Take Some Time to Reflect

I’m sure that like me, there have been times for you when you wonder if you’ve truly found your passion, or even if there’s more you’d like to do. Especially recently I’ve found it helpful to sit with myself and reflect back on my time here. As a Liberal Studies major, the path is typically clear upon graduating: work in the summer, and begin a Teaching Credential program in the fall to earn student teaching hours. That’s what is seeming to line up the clearest for me, but it’s also perfectly okay to consider other options. Do I want to ever pursue another degree? Should I take a semester off? These are things I’ve been considering, and it’s important to know that there is a copious amount of options out there for you, too. Feeling overwhelmed by your options with graduation right around the corner can be overwhelming in itself, which is why it’s paramount you’re not forgetting to take some time for yourself.

Graduating is scary, and it’s exciting, and the same can be said about post graduate life. It’s easy to look forward to a few months from now and absolutely dread saying goodbye, and this negative outlook has been affecting most of my semester so far. I’ve decided to make the most of my experiences and have tried my best to not be so hard on myself (something I will continue to work on, it’s definitely an iterative process) rather than stay stagnant. As the semester progresses, so will we towards our next journey. And it will be okay.