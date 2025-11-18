How I Found My Confidence Through Campus Life!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Starting college can feel overwhelming, and for me, finding my voice on campus didn’t happen overnight. It has been a long journey of stepping out of my comfort zone and exploring new interests I never even knew I had. Getting involved in ways that I knew would challenge me to grow was difficult. I know it is scary meeting new people, trying something new, but just trust me you won’t regret it, take every opportunity that is handed to you. This is what college is all about.

One of the first steps I took was getting a job within my community. Working at an After-School Program gave me a whole new perspective on the community around me. I felt even more connected to where I lived and it gave me such a fun perspective on my community knowing I was mentoring and providing for the youth of my community. I now go to stores and see some of my students there, making me realize the impact I have on my community and others around me, making my small town feel so much more like home.

Joining different clubs on campus was another major way I found my voice. I wanted to meet people who shared the same interests as me, so I joined a club for my major and also Her Campus, which allowed me to express my creativity through writing. These experiences taught me how to collaborate with others and how to use my creativity. I was meeting new people who enjoyed the same things I did. It gave me a way to connect deeper with my major and also my future colleagues. I formed some amazing and helpful connections there. Her Campus gave me such an amazing outlet to express my creativity and meet others that were wanting to do the same. Putting yourself around these positive and motivated people was so empowering. I realized that I could contribute something so helpful and that my voice mattered in spaces I cared about.

Greek life also played a huge role in helping me grow as a leader. When I joined my sorority, and eventually the executive board, I was pushed even further out of my comfort zone. Serving on the exec board taught me how to lead. In these roles, you quickly learn that leadership isn’t about putting yourself first, it’s about making decisions that are best for the chapter as a whole. I had to learn how to communicate but also make the right call. I held so many different events for my chapter. From Sisterhoods, to new member meetings, to Alumni reunions, I took this role seriously. I had the honor to create memories for others and change their college experience in a positive way. It wasn’t always easy but knowing that I positively influence others lives was enough for me to keep going. These lessons shaped the way I approach leadership to this day.

All of these experiences I just talked about: working in my community, joining clubs, and taking on leadership roles in Greek life, have helped me find confidence in my voice. I’ve learned that finding your voice isn’t just about speaking up, it’s about listening and stepping into roles that challenge you. College is a journey, and finding your voice takes time and lots of courage. But when you put yourself out there and embrace opportunities you discover that your voice is powerful and can make a difference not just for you, but for everyone around you.