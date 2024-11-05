Girls Night Reinvented: Themes to Spice Up Your Get-Togethers

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Girls’ nights are more than just fun—they can help with the ease of stress from our crazy daily lives. A girl’s night can help with reconnecting with others and detaching yourself from any stressors that are coming from the outside world. Within these nights we may relax, tell tales, and show our true selves in a welcoming environment. What can make these nights even better is establishing a theme or activity to look forward to. There are endless ideas a group can do, but I am going to give you four of the easiest and best ways to collaborate with your girls.

1: Making a Themed Movie/ TV Show Girl’s Night

Take your favorite film, one of my favorites being “Sex and The City”, and use key aspects that create a novelty of the production. Taking monumental characteristics such as the food, the culture or city, the iconic events, and the clothing styles will help create your theme. Using the character’s signature wardrobes would be fun for the occasion. Invite all your girls over and let them know to wear fabulous outfits that come from your film/TV show of choice. Using “Sex and The City” as the example you can have girls pick from Carrie’s quirky sense of style, Samantha’s bold looks, Charlotte classic old money style, or Miranda’s chic business wear. Having a competition of the best dressed would set a fun and competitive spirit to your girls night. Using the example of “Sex and the City” again, the main character Carrie Bradshaw is absolutely obsessed with designer shoes and designer wear. One of the activities that could be tailored to this is a clothing swap between the girls. You guys can bring any clothes that you may not want or wear, and instead of just getting rid of them you would be able to bring new life to any unwanted pieces. However, there are many different activities that you can create that are directed towards your film of choice. Also don’t forget to put your film on and have a binge session with your girls

2: Hosting a Crafty Girls Night.

Crafting offers a range of benefits, not only are you creating something new, but you are creating a fun outlet for yourself to let loose. There are so many different art ideas you can do to personalize your girls’ night. The first trendy craft idea is decorating claw clips. Getting some inexpensive claw clips from TJ Maxx or Target and hot glue any fun charms, bows, or jewels onto them. There are a variety of different charms you can add to a claw clip to make it unique and personalized to your style.

Another idea is to create a collage or inspo board with your gals. Get your girls together with a bunch of magazines, old books, pictures or really anything you guys want! Cut everything out, set your intentions and go at it. Show off your style and creativity, let loose and let out whatever ideas come naturally. Place all your images on a board, glue and there you go: an inspo or collage of your future goals and ambitions. There are so many different possibilities you can do with this craft.

Another fun idea is candle painting. How you start this craft is by gathering multiple colored tea light candles and letting the wax within completely melt. You are using these smaller melted candles as your choice of “paint”. Then take a larger white cylinder candle (do not set aflame), and use that as your “canvas”. You then are able to dip your brush into the colored wax, and paint small designs onto your larger white candle. You might have to clean off your brush occasionally or relight the small tea-light candles. However, you were able to customize your own candle with a design that is truly yours.

3: Creating a charcuterie board girls night.

This girls night consists of everyone pitching in and bringing their own charcuterie board. For those who don’t know what a charcuterie board is, it is a plater or wooden carrier in which you were able to place any goodies in a fun grazing style. Now this is where you are able to either assign or have girls create their own ideas for their board. Some ideas are (but not limited to):

In N Out charcuterie board

Raising Cane’s charcuterie board

Wendy’s charcuterie board

McDonalds charcuterie board

Smores charcuterie board

Soda variety charcuterie board

Sushi charcuterie board

French fry charcuterie board

Fondue charcuterie board

Cupcake variety charcuterie board

Candy charcuterie board

Taco charcuterie board

Popcorn variety charcuterie board

BBQ charcuterie board

Chip variety charcuterie board

These are just a few ideas of different charcuterie boards that all of your girls could do.Have fun and get clever with your ideas!

4: Hosting a girls game night.

We love a good competitive race between our friends. A good game night will help spark some friendly feud and fun banter between everyone. There are quite a number of board games out there but here are just a few that are trending and would be great to use within our college homes. Starting off strong with “For the Girls”. This is a party game that is specifically designed for these girls’ nights. Not only does this game offer deep and personal questions, but it also creates challenges and dares that gets everyone laughing and bonding.

Another game that is highly recommended is “What Do You Meme”. Oh this game is intended to make you laugh… so hard you cry. This is a hilarious game in which players match up popular memes to worded scenario cards.

The last game I have for you is called “We’re Not Really Strangers”. This is another card game in which you are able to create deep connections in conversation. This game tends to get a little emotional and uncomfortable at times, however it provides a deep understanding of the others around you. Each level gets a little bit harder with a little bit deeper questions that might get very personal. This game would be best played with individuals you feel very comfortable with. All these games listed are so much fun and create a great opportunity to let loose and help girls bond. Some of these games are a little deeper than others but they all provide opportunities to laugh and even learn a bit more about each other.

Mixing up themes for girls’ night can keep things fun, exciting, and totally one-of-a-kind every time you get together. From glamorous movie nights to creative crafty sessions, you are creating a time to bond and deepen your connection with your girls. Allowing yourself to relax and time to escape the worries of the outside world will help decrease your stress. Everyone needs a good girl’s night. I hope this article inspired you to get your group together and create some fun memories. You are only in college once, make the most out of your time here.