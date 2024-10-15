Fun Halloween Costume Ideas

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It’s October! You know what that means? Halloween is just around the corner. So, today I have come up with some fun and unique Halloween costume ideas for you or your friend group.

For one person:

Team USA gymnastics

Team USA women’s gymnastics was a staple this year, as well as for the past few Olympics, so why not dress up as one of them?

Mia Thermopolis from The Princess Diaries

Grab a white dress, a tiara, sunglasses, and some gloves and you’ll be good to go.

Wednesday Addams

A little basic but a good costume nonetheless. It is easy to make this one really look like a costume so instead of a wig, I suggest buying a temporary color spray for your hair and braiding it like usual. For her stable layered white shirt collar, I suggest buying a fake detachable collar instead of a whole shirt, as it can make the dress look weird. For the shoes, I suggest just wearing some chunky black shoes like Doc Martins. If you’re feeling fancy you could add Thing to your costume.

For 2 people

Rhythm without reason

This was one of my favorite TikTok trends, basically you just rhythm your costume names together and they can be totally random. For example, Mr. Clean and Lighting McQueen, Nemo and emo, etc. This can create a unique and fun costume and you can also include more than two people.

Lilo and Stitch

A classic and simple and easy-to-do costume. One person can dress up in all blue and the other could wear Lilo’s staple red dress with white flowers. This is also a good idea if you are looking to dress up with your dog or cat as Stitch.

Mermaid Man and Barnacle Boy

One of my personal favorites from this list and the perfect duo costume. It’s simple, it’s fun, it’s easy. My suggestion would for Mermaid Man, to wear an orange skin-tight top, either short or long sleeve, and add the shells over the chest with a black skirt. Add the purple on the face and your costume will be perfectly recognizable. For Barnacle Boy, grab a white sailor’s hat, some black glasses, a red shirt, and a black skirt. For both of these, you should also include dark green or black gloves.

Phineas and Ferb

Another one of my favorites is Phineas and Ferb. Their outfits are pretty simple and easy to put together. If you have more than two people you could also include the whole friend group with Isabella, Buford, and Baljeet. This is another costume where you could also include your dog or cat dressed up as Perry the Platypus or include a stuffed animal of him to make the costume more recognizable.

For 4 people

Teletubbies

There are many onesies available for this option but if you don’t want to do that, you could dress in a solid of one of their colors (red, yellow, green purple) and either buy or make their antennas. Hot Topic and Amazon sells the antennas.

The Simpsons

The Simpsons don’t have to be for four people but another fun outfit idea which is pretty easy to execute and very recognizable. I think for the yellow you could almost just do yellow stripes below your eyes, like eyeblack, and people will get the idea.

For 5 people

The Backyardigans

My friends and I’s runner-up choice this year was The Backyardigans. A perfect costume idea if you have a group of five and really fun to put together. There are many ways you could go about putting together the costumes so I will leave that up to you.

Scooby Doo

My friends and I are doing the cast of Scooby Doo this year and I am so so excited. I am going to be Daphne so I’m going to keep it simple with a purple dress, green scarf, and purple headband.

Outer Banks Cast: could also include others if need more people

In celebration of part 1 of season 4 coming out, I thought including the Outer Banks cast would be perfect. Again, this is an idea that doesn’t have to be 5 people, it could be more or less by including other characters like Rafe, Topper, Cleo, etc., but my idea was just to include John B., Sarah, JJ, Pope and Kiara originally. Dressing up like an Outer Banks character isn’t that hard which we all discovered after the first season came out when everyone was wearing their button-downs, boho tops, and jean shorts, so have fun with it!

For 6 people

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse

A classic, enough said.

Random, but still creative!

Frat boys

Disney Princesses

Animals and zookeeper

Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders

Dress up as your friend

Dress your dog up as Airbud

Have a fun, but most importantly safe, Halloween everyone!

xoxo,

Izzy