Freshmen 101: A Quick Guide to Chico State

As a semi-seasoned rising senior, I have gotten to know a thing or two about Chico and about our beautiful campus. When I was a freshman four years ago, I was very confused to say the least. I literally walked fully off of campus on my first day of school. Now, did this experience build character? Yes, it did. However, would I wish this feeling on my worst enemy? No, not really. Because of my semi traumatizing experience, I created this carefully curated list of guidelines and just overall helpful pieces of info so that other nervous freshmen (or transfer) students don’t have the same experience! Even if you’ve been at Chico State for a few years, some of these things might be useful to you as well!

1- Utilize Campus Resources

Chico State offers a ton of resources that a lot of students aren’t familiar with. Firstly, Wildcat Welcome during the first two weeks of school is going to be a great place for you to see clubs, organizations, and resources on campus. I highly encourage everyone to go walk by. I know it’s super intimidating, and there’s a lot happening, but there is honestly no better way to get to know everything that Chico State has to offer.

These are some of my favorites: Chico has the WREC, which is a gym with weights, cardio sections, a pool, hot tub, rock climbing wall and FREE (yes, FREE) fitness classes! My personal favorite is spin class! I also love to utilize the Well, which is a wellness center on campus, located in the BMU, which offers acupuncture, nap pods and more! Our beautiful campus also has great tutoring sessions, a math learning lab, and a writing center!

Visit here for more information!

2- Get involved!

We will have another article that will go into more detail on how to get involved, but please, join some clubs! Speak up in class, talk to people in your dorms, and just mingle around! I know how difficult it is to come out of your comfort zone, but the first few weeks of school are very important for first impressions and just getting to know people. Even if it’s just baby steps throughout the week, just saying “hi” can make a difference! Keep an open mind!

3- Best spots to eat, study, and hangout

Chico has SUCH a diverse offering of food around town that are amazing options. Some of my favorites include: Mi Jalisco for Mexican food, Franky’s for pizza, Sierra Nevada Brewery for a date night or if your parents come to town, Celestinos again for pizza, Madison Bear Garden (better known as The Bear) for burgers and sandwiches, and lastly Crush for Italian food!

As for studying, different places work for different people. With that being said, I personally love the collaborative space in the Arts and Humanities building, the library, Selvesters Lounge, or anywhere outside on campus! Off campus, Stoble is a popular coffee shop downtown, and Starbucks is always a great spot to relax!

4- Random (but important!) Information

One thing that no one really explicitly tells you about college is that you don’t have to ask to go to the bathroom in your classes. You really can just get up and go. Of course, try to time it appropriately, but you have the freedom to go whenever.

Another piece of advice- have your schedule screenshotted and readily available throughout your first few weeks of class. I had my schedule as my screensaver. Buildings can be really difficult to find, so the campus map is going to be your best friend! Honestly, no pieces of advice from me on how to find your classroom once you’re in the building. Just look at the signs and try your best. There is also nothing wrong with asking anyone walking by if they can help you, especially if they’re an employee. They want to help you! Also, check out different college discounts that are offered to you! I know that there are student plans for Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Target, Apple, and more!

And lastly, please remember, you’re supposed to be here, and we want you here! You are doing great, and I know it can be very difficult. I still struggle with these things. It’s important to really put yourself out there and make friends, find your people, and build a community of people here that you can be yourself around. Here’s to a great first week of school, and an even better school year!