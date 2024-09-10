Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Getting over a breakup can be hard. Yes, even if they are just “some boy,” you may have thought that, that was the boy you were going to marry!

I went through a breakup a year ago, and here are five things that helped me get over it.

Feel Your Emotions

I cannot emphasize enough, FEEL your emotions. Whatever caused the breakup, feel it. If you broke up with them, if they broke up with you. You still lost your best friend, someone that you loved and cared about. You should cry, be mad, and talk about it. 

Surround Yourself with Loved Ones

You are not alone! It may feel like you are, but I promise you, you’re not. Fill your surroundings with loved ones! Even if it is just watching TV or going on walks, occupying your mind may be what you need. My breakup was over last summer, so I tried being around friends and family every second I could. Distraction is what helped me the most. 

Also, you are adjusting to a new routine without this person. Let’s be real. This person is someone you talked to and hung out with everyday. Adjusting to this new everyday routine is going to be hard.

Understand You are Not Alone

By this, I mean you have to realize that people breakup all the time. When I went through my breakup, I thought I was losing my mind. I thought I was the only person in the world feeling these emotions. I could not comprehend why it happened (I even searched up how long it takes to get over a breakup on TikTok). So, I started listening to podcasts. Hearing other people talk about their experiences and stories made me feel less crazy. It helped me realize that if they went through the same thing I did and they were okay now, I was going to be okay too. 

Everything Happens for a Reason

Now I know it may be annoying hearing this when you’re going through a ton of emotions, and it may not feel like it, but it is true. EVERYTHING HAPPENS FOR A REASON! You may not understand now but you will understand later. 

I hope I don’t make anyone feel delusional when I say this but…if it is meant to be, they will come back. But if they don’t, that is also fine! It just means they were not meant to be in your life. 

And if they do come back, you have to make a decision to make. You have to see if this person is still someone you want in your life. Because most likely they will try to come back to your life months or even years down the road when you’re going to be healed from it all. 

Time Heals 

This is also another thing people may be telling you as you are going through your breakup, but again it is true. As time goes by you are going to realize, you are okay. Everyone is going through life for the first time, you are going to going to have happy and sad experiences. But what is meant to be for YOU will come around. Think about it this way: this is just what needs to happen to get you where you need to be in the end.

You got this!!

