Finding Your Color Palette

Okay listen closely: your color palette is your secret weapon. All of your features from your skin tone, hair color, eye color, undertone, everything, it all makes up your color palette. Your color palette is based off of tone (bright, cool, and true) and your season which determines the actual colors (summer, fall, spring and winter). Once you figure it out, you’re literally only going to buy clothes that fall under your palette. I’ve mastered mine over the last couple of years and you can too!

Let’s start with undertone. Look down at your wrists, your veins should be one of three colors: greenish-blue, blue/purple, or no color at all.

If your veins are greenish blue: you have a warm undertone.

If your veins are blue/purple: you have a cool undertone.

If they’re not very distinct/no color at all: you most likely have a neutral undertone.

Personally I’m a neutral undertone. My veins appear to be purplish but they’re not very distinct at all. When I learned I had a neutral undertone I was literally so sad since I’ve been putting bronde, warm highlights in my hair and wearing gold jewelry the last five years. But luckily I did some research and found that neutral undertones can actually sway both ways!

Next let’s move to your hair and eye color. Hair and eye colors can help determine the the brightness and softness of your features, as well as the coolness and warmth. Your eye color never changes, and that’s why it has a huge impact on your color palette. Think about when someone with blue eyes wears a blue shirt. Suddenly their eyes appear so much brighter and bluer. Hair is also a key factor in your palette because it’s often the first thing people notice when they approach you. Is your hair cool or warm toned? It’s not as difficult to determine this because we see our hair so clearly every day. Does it have an ashier tone (cooler) or a rosier tone (warmer)?

My color palette is considered a bright winter. I have a neutral undertone leaning towards cool, which allows both gold and silver jewelry to compliment my tones. However, pastels are not my best friend. I stand out best in brighter colors that pop, but aren’t quite neon. Colors like teal, cerulean blue, fuchsia, and true red. I have brown hair, brown eyes, and fair features, so these colors help to bring out my undertones without washing me out.

All of these characteristics play a part in finding your color palette. There’s tons of free tests online to guide you through finding out yours. I love this test because it’s really straightforward and easy to understand. Once you’ve determined these key factors and discovered your palette, you’ll realize you appear much brighter and bolder as a whole. Everyone has a color palette that looks best on them which makes us each unique in our own way, I highly encourage you to embrace yours and have fun with it!