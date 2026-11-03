Festive Date Ideas for the Upcoming Season

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Once the first of November hits, there’s a shift in the air. The chill intensifies, the nights arrive sooner, the sweaters stay on longer, and there’s a faint holiday chime in the air. It’s officially the holiday season; the season of fa la las, kisses in the snow, and watching festive movies with your loved ones. This is the time of year where we show our thanks and utmost love to those around us. It’s the time of year where it’s almost impossible to not come up with cute date ideas, but if you’re having some trouble, look no further.

Movies and Baking

Such a classic and for good reason! While of course you can bake and watch movies anytime of the year, there is something so special about baking gingerbread men or sugar cookies while watching your favorite Christmas movies together. In the midst of flour in the air, you’ll find genuine laughs and a soft singing in your heart.

Ice Skating

You either love it or hate it. Is it an exhausting, calf-burning activity that slightly humiliates you in front of a crowd, or is it an excuse to cling onto your partner and hold their hand? I’d vote for the latter! You can enjoy the ice skating center here in downtown, or if you’re feeling fancy, head down to the historic ice skating center in Old Folsom. And after your two hours of clinging to each other, enjoy some food together as you warm up indoors, preferably a restaurant that has faint holiday music or instrumental playing.

Light Shows

If you’re feeling adventurous, I’d recommend a date over in Downtown Sacramento for their famous Christmas light shows. Not only can you experience a free, beautiful show, there’s the vintage charm of the area that makes you feel as if you’re on a movie set. It’s a romantic and cozy scene where you can share a hot chocolate, grab a nice dinner, and get in the holiday spirit with your partner.

Snow Days

Make some snow angels and snowmen together! This is a simple, fun, and free activity that’s guaranteed to bring some smiles to you and your partner’s face. Spend some time going sledding, throwing light snowballs (the big ones hurt!), and taking advantage of the miniscule snowflakes. Once you’re done, the date doesn’t end there! Warm up back at your place with some hot coffee or tea, put on a cozy movie, and talk about everything you did together that day.

Decorating the Tree

In my personal opinion, this is the most intimate date you could have during the holiday season. Your tree is the heart of the house – it’s what guests look for first and it shows how you truly celebrate the season. Everything from where the ornaments are placed, what the ornaments are, if they are collected for a theme or collected out of love all go into account when decorating the tree. To be able to trust your partner and them trust you to decorate together shows a deep connection between the two of you. Caution – this is not a good idea for a first date!

As we venture through these next two months, I hope you’re able to enjoy some of these date ideas either with a partner, with some friends, or even just by yourself. Eat some candy canes, watch The Grinch, bake some cookies, eat warm soup, and enjoy some very happy holidays!