An “it girl” is a woman who strives to be the best version of herself. She focuses on what is most beneficial to her mind, body, and soul. Her vibe is pretty and she radiates divine energy. She has a strong influence without being an influencer. She is more than just her beauty, she is the living definition of loving yourself. An “it girl” is nonchalant and has secret tips on becoming the version of herself that she has dreamed of. Most importantly, she is uniquely herself. Here is some advice from what I have learned over the years of embracing my inner it girl.

Fake it till you make it!

When embracing your inner it girl, confidence plays a huge role. If you are someone who has a hard time embracing yourself, fake the confidence. Nobody knows that you are not feeling your hair, makeup, or outfit for the day. However, if you strut down the street like you own it, I swear not a single soul will bat an eye. At some point, you won’t even have to fake it anymore! You will become used to the confidence you are exuding and will begin to embody your inner it girl.

Be selective about who you let into your life

People who constantly cause problems in your ecosystem should be distanced from you. People who tear you down do not want to see you succeed; they dull your sparkle. It girls surround themselves with other it girls—women who are focused on building each other up, goal-oriented, and happy for others’ personal success. Being around like-minded individuals is a key to being successful throughout your self-discovery journey.

Just be kind.

Maintaining good energy is crucial when presenting yourself to others. People do not look up to degradative and ruthless people. Kindness can go a long way and genuinely shapes your influence on others. A simple “You look pretty” or “I love your jeans” to someone passing by you on the street not only shows how grounded you are within yourself but also can help embrace another person’s it girl without knowing it.

Last, but not least, it girls get stuff done.

Stop hitting the snooze button and get your day started! Being productive helps an individual stay motivated, reduces stress, and balances your life. Productivity eliminates distractions leading to more focus on yourself. If you are constantly procrastinating how will you ever have time to live in the moment? You will be too busy trying to figure out how to cram your life while you should be improving yourself. Start a schedule, and give yourself enough time to not only focus on your needs but also have time to be in the moment and have a clear thought process. Without a clear thought process, an it girl cannot be the woman others look up to.

I truly believe these four concepts can help shape you into the girl you want to be! Being an it girl has nothing to do with beauty but rather the intentions you have for the world. At the end of the day, being an “it girl” is getting in tune with your sense of self and not giving a f*** about what other people think of you.