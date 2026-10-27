Don’t Judge a Book by Its Cover, But Do Judge AI by Its Poster

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me in real life, you’ll know that I’ve always had a passion for marketing for non-profit outside of the arts. As someone who pays attention to marketing and community engagement daily, the AI Theatre Marketing is so noticeable that audiences can tell immediately when others use AI. If your AI-generated poster has nothing to do with the show you’re promoting, what does that tell the people you’re trying to convince to come buy tickets to see your show?

The Impact of Artificial Intelligence on the Performing Arts Industry

Artificial intelligence has become an influential force across creative industries, transforming how artistic content is produced, distributed, marketed, and consumed. From theatre, music, to dance, AI is reshaping traditional approaches to artistic creation and audience engagement. AI promotional materials serve as the first point of contact between a production and its potential audience. Although these developments offer opportunities for innovation, accessibility, and efficiency, they also raise concerns about artistic integrity and authenticity, which affects the relationship between the artist themselves and their audiences.

Cameron Smith / Her Campus

Audiences are often encouraged to evaluate artistic work beyond their appearances, but a promotional poster inevitably shapes their initial perceptions of a production and whether or not they’ll engage with the performance. AI should not be rejected simply because it is artificial, nor should it be embraced merely because it is convenient. Instead, its value should be assessed according to the quality, relevance, and integrity of the outcomes it helps produce. Companies must not only consider the practical benefits of these technologies, but also the messages their use of AI communicates to audiences.

Marketing is not just simply about attracting attention; it is also about communicating industry values, establishing standards, and building meaningful relationships with the audience. When an AI-generated poster has little or no connection to the performance it advertises, it establishes certain expectations and influences perceptions of credibility.

The Growing Role of AI in the Arts

As AI-generated imagery becomes more prevalent, different aspects of the performing arts will start incorporating it. There is potential for AI to support creative professionals by automating problem solving and generating concepts that offer alternative approaches. However, the availability of these technologies does not automatically guarantee meaningful artistic outcomes. Even though AI can generate elaborate visuals, it does not necessarily understand the cultural, historical, emotional, or political significance of a particular production in the same way that humans do, disconnecting from the work it represents.

The Importance of Artistic Authenticity

Ultimately, the performing arts derive much of their significance from human expression, shared experience, and the ability to communicate complex ideas through live performance. Theatre, dance, and live performance advertisements should therefore communicate and reflect the artists’ intentions Through its imagery, typography, colour palette, and composition, as a poster can communicate information about the production’s atmosphere, themes, genre, and emotional character. When AI is used without sufficient creative direction, it could suggest that an organization has prioritized convenience over creative engagement, making marketing lose an opportunity to establish a distinctive identity as a result. Audiences may not necessarily be opposed to the use of AI itself; but rather, they may question whether its use demonstrates thoughtfulness, originality, and respect for the show being promoted.

Human Creativity and the Limits of Automation

Human creativity involves experiences, interpretations, and meaningful relationships. A poster therefore acts as a form of visual communication that acknowledges these forms of embodied knowledge. For example, a graphic designer can create a poster informed by conversations with the director, observations of rehearsals, knowledge of a playwright’s intentions, and an understanding of the social context in which a production will be presented. These considerations shape theatre design in ways that extend beyond visual attention. Thus, when an organization uses AI to produce a poster that appears generic, misleading, or disconnected from the production, the consequences may extend beyond the immediate advertisement. As artistic professionals, it is essential that we continue developing approaches that balance technological innovation with artistic responsibility.