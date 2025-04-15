The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

While this is an extremely biased statement, I fully believe musicals are the superior movie/theater genre. From the heart-catching and fun introductory songs in the beginning to the heart-felt and tear-jerking songs towards the end, musicals bring you touching stories with the sound of music (pun intended). If you’ve never indulged in musicals or even been a previous hater against musicals, take this article as a piece of character development – maybe I’ll even get you to watch one of these productions.

I’m going to go through and discuss musicals that have a special place in my heart, and hopefully one of these catches your eye (if you haven’t already watched/listened to them). There will be some mainstream works here, but also some I believe deserve more attention.

Heathers

There is no bond like the one between a girl and her first musical theater obsession. Twelve year old me probably had no business singing about angry sex and murdering jocks, but alas there I was. Heathers is an example of controversy done (mostly) right. While there are a few concepts and lines said throughout the musical I would raise my eyebrows at today, this is a production I would label a classic and for me personally, it brought me into the world of musicals.

Waitress

A musical about a waitress and her pies; this must be wholesome and sweet. Wrong.

Waitress deals with the problems of a small-town girl who works in a diner and specializes in pies. While I don’t want to give too much away, this production deals with hard-hitting themes such as domestic violence, yet also sends out an inspirational message towards women all around. The first time I watched Waitress, I sobbed my eyes out at the story of a woman who found her own way and voice through one of the worst and messiest times of her life. It is a gentle reminder that there is always another option out there, no matter how stuck you feel you are in your current situation.

Epic the Musical

On this list, this is one of two that do not have an actual stage adaptation (yet). Created by Jorge Rivera-Herrans and auditions through social media, this musical has been in production for a few years. The official concept albums were officially released through 2023 and 2024 on streaming sites (though many songs have been out beforehand), taking listeners through Rivera-Herrans’ interpretation and storytelling of The Odyssey. The lyrical constructs and every single character’s vocals are transformative to the point where this musical is obsession-evoking. I have personally fallen in love with the Circe Saga, featuring a minor goddess, and the Ithaca Saga, the final concept album.

Warriors

Co-written by Eisa Davis and Lin Manual-Miranda, this has become my favorite musical of all time (even without a stage adaptation). There’s something for everyone in here: rap, hip-hop, pop, k-pop, ballads, and lesbians. More seriously, this recently released soundtrack is based on the cult classic, Warriors, yet switched from a male to an all-female gang. The representation within this musical is incredible along with every single song bringing you along their obstacles and enticing you for more. This production may have one of the best sapphic duets (“A Light Or Somethin’”) I have ever heard come out of any musical (even ones that purely focus on a sapphic/lesbian romance, such as The Prom).

Next to Normal

The first time I had heard of this musical was when I had gone to see it here at Chico State put on by our theater department. It was absolutely incredible. I had no idea what the show was about or if I was going to like it, and I ended up falling in love. It deals with themes such as dysfunctional families, depression, and the process of moving on. This lyrical aspect of this musical is nothing short of masterful. I love the way this production treats everyone’s problems as important while also giving the audience accurate retaliations, reactions, and arguments between the characters.

The Greatest Showman

The Greatest Showman, aka a modern-day classic in my eyes. This production has maybe one of the most iconic soundtracks in the world of musicals, with every song having major significance and influence on audiences. From “Rewrite the Stars” to the most well-known “This Is Me”, this musical moves you in ways you didn’t think was possible. Just thinking of the soundtrack has my heart beating in awe and appreciation for this masterpiece of a musical.

Keep an eye out, for a broadway version of The Greatest Showman is currently in the works!

Hamilton

Now, at the mention of this musical, you either did two things: groaned or gasped.

Like it or not, Hamilton broke records and set standards. With 46 songs, genius lyrics, Lin Manual-Miranda, and creative history retelling, Hamilton left one of the biggest impacts in the world of theater. It has reached its tenth year since release and still manages to sell out almost every show. What makes Hamilton so special in particular, in my opinion, is its ability to reach the hearts of everyone, no matter what age, gender, race, or views you may have. It brings light to parts of the creation of the United States that we don’t normally learn while representing the characters/historical figures with the diversity of our country in today’s time, showing the progress we’ve accomplished.

These are only a small batch of fantastic and world-changing musicals that exists. Hadestown, Hairspray, West Side Story, Little Shop of Horrors, Wicked, Dear Evan Hansen, Mamma Mia, Grease, Six, and The Prom are just a few more examples out of hundreds. Here at Chico State, we have a wonderful theater program/department with extremely talented students who pour their hearts out every show. The next time you hear of an upcoming show, go check it out!

Some of these productions deal with heavy content, such as domestic violence, depression, suicide, etc.

If you or a loved one is experiencing domestic violence, call 911 or the domestic violence hotline: 1(800) 799-7233

If you or a loved one is experiencing depression or having problems with mental health, visit the National Alliance on Mental Health and/or call 1(800)-950-6264

If you or a loved one is experiencing suicidal thoughts, call 911 or the national suicide hotline: 988