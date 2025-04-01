Day Party Season: How to Tackle What to Wear

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

This day fade season is coming up quickly and is happening at a pivotal time in fashion. There are tons of new trends to watch out for and that are going to be huge this season.

There are going to be a ton of micro shorts this season with all kinds of fun new colors and patterns. Last year, the world stopped turning for a while when Edikted released their sequined leopard print shorts. It has continued to be worn and people have been going crazy for this trend.

It will continue! The micro shorts game has been upped ever since that and all kinds of different brands have made dupes for it. I’m personally waiting on two new pairs to get shipped from Amazon for this upcoming weekend. Micro shorts are the perfect way to remain comfy while out, not too hot if the weather is just a little too nice for that day, and can be paired with a top or a bikini underneath.

Original Illustration Designed in Canva for Her Campus Media

Another huge portion of shopping: the accessories! Belts have made a huge comeback and everyone is here for it. They are definitely going to stay in style for this upcoming season and are going to add that little something that your outfits could be missing.

Now I have three words for you: big, chunky necklaces. These have been slowly growing bigger and bigger over the past couple of years and have been adding tons of different layers and levels to outfits through this. Nothing better than having a huge gold ring tied to string to solidify the outfit. It adds layers too if you can find one that layers well with other necklaces, adding on to any outfit.

Sheer clothes have also been making a huge appearance. It’s been making more and more of a loud sound on the fashion front because of the y2k movement we saw a while back. These trends started being paired with more cheetah prints and reds, and it has been nothing short of amazing to see how people have been working with it.

The way to truly finish an outfit is to have the cutest nail design you can find on your pinterest board. The bright colors have finally made their well-deserved comeback and have been all over my feed. The biggest trend circling right now is polka dots. I never thought I would see the return of polka dots but the ways that everyone has been putting them together on their nails are so adorable.

There is nothing better than feeling like you have the best outfit, but sometimes it is just too stressful to shop for hours on websites and feel like you’re getting nowhere with it. Another thing that makes shopping feel like a chore is when you don’t know what to type in to find what you want.

Some keywords to find certain things while shopping: trendy, y2k, etc. These will help you get somewhere on the internet and specifically on Amazon. Shopping for last-minute things on Amazon is something that we all do, but with their thousands of options it makes it seem impossible to find anything that you would actually want to wear.

When I typed in just “micro shorts” on Amazon, I found things that I didn’t know were still being made and sold. It wasn’t until I typed in “trendy micro shorts for women” where I found the cutest items that were exactly what I needed for my weekend festivities.

Her Campus Media

There is nothing better than shopping and finding exactly what you need!