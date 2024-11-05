College Friendships 101: Embracing Growth & Goodbye

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Unbreakable Bonds of College

The experiences you have in college are one of a kind, from sorority recruitment to surviving the dorms, these things bring you closer together with the people you experience them with.

Similar to the experiences, the friendships you make in college are also unlike those from the earlier stages of your life: these ones form first and foremost through shared experiences. In just a short amount of time, the important events you will all navigate together connect you in many ways. You meet people with so many diverse perspectives on life than you, which could lead you to see things differently.

Growing Together, Growing Apart

Let’s not forget that college is one of the most important periods of self growth in your adult life. This growth is what makes or breaks these bonds. Some friends grow together, while others grow apart. As you all find your way and pursue different end goals, embrace the evolution of your friends. Celebrate your friends accomplishments first and foremost, and let’s also remember that each friends journey is unique. Supporting each other as you each take on different challenges and reach new milestones strengthens the foundation of your friendship.

Handling Goodbyes Gracefully

Whether you realize that some friends just aren’t the right fit, or you only part on graduation day, goodbyes can and probably will be hard. It’s entirely natural for friendships to shift over the years.This all depends on how closely you choose to hold onto them. With this in mind, the energy you put into your friendships should focus on cherishing the memories you do make together, while communicating openly and honestly. Ideally, effort should come from both sides. By letting your friends know that you’re genuinely just busy, they might take on a bit more to help keep the friendship intact. It’s entirely normal as well to naturally go your separate ways. A photo album is an amazing way to honor and cherish what was, and to let go.

Staying Close Through Change

What if we don’t want to say goodbye?

It’s natural for life paths to diverge, and sometimes, that means growing in different directions, but true friendships allow space for individuality. College is busy, and it’s hard to keep in constant touch. The right friendships respect this, and you can pick up where you left off. Embrace the idea of low-maintenance friendships, express appreciation and gratitude, and choose not to judge. If you can build and grow together and not apart, these experiences will bond you for life.



Friendship, Growth, and Self-Discovery

These friendships have been the highlight of my college experience. I’ve met so many people that have already changed my life for the better and changed the way I see not only myself but the world around me. This is the time where we should be building each other up, celebrating each others success, and slowly stepping into the women that we aspire to be. If I could give any advice on friendships in college, it would be to stay true to yourself and spend as much time as possible with the friends who fit just right.