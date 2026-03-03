Cameras That Will Make Your Feed Fire, Without Burning Your Budget!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

One of my biggest life hacks for upgrading your Instagram feed is having a digital camera that takes fabulous photos. I know we’ve all heard of the G7 X, which is one of the most iconic cameras on the market. However, the G7 X is now priced upwards of $2000. For many people that’s just not feasible to spend on a camera, so this is the guide I wish I had when buying my own. All of these cameras are affordable to somewhat affordable and have very similar if not almost the exact same quality as the G7 X. At the end I’ll share which camera I got and why I chose it specifically.

First, we have the Sony a6100. This camera is known for having some serious photo quality. The photos it takes are very sharp and detailed with a lot of great color. It also has strong low light performance which means pictures come out lighter and brighter. You can change the lenses to create different styles of photos such as portrait or nature. This camera is a great choice if you want something that feels like a studio camera. It is on the higher end price wise at around $900.

The second camera with amazing quality is the Sony ZV-1F vlogging camera. This camera is great not only for photos but also if you want to vlog. It is smaller than a traditional vlogging camera and is perfect for capturing travel clips, “day in my life” videos, or TikToks without lugging around heavy equipment. It has great autofocus and is ideal for beginners as it doesn’t have any crazy specs or complicated settings. This camera is usually priced around $600.

Another great quality camera is the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, which is a very portable and solid all-around choice. It has a crazy zoom and is great at taking wide landscapes as well as close-up detailed photos without switching lenses. This camera is perfect for documenting trips, campus events, or concerts, and it offers a lot of flexibility.

The ultimate Canon that fits easily in a pocket but still gives decent camera quality is the Canon PowerShot ELPH 360 HS. It has the ability to take full HD video and offers great focus for capturing on the go photos. This camera is easy to carry, beginner-friendly, and great for travel.

The camera I ultimately went with is the Kodak PixPro FZ55. This is the cheapest option at around $150. It is a super affordable camera that takes amazing photos. It can also take videos though the video quality is not as good as the photos. It is very small and great for on the go use. For the price, this camera offers great quality and is probably the most bang for your buck.

Another great camera option is the Canon PowerShot SX610 HS. This camera starts around $300 and can go up to $450. It has a great zoom allowing you to take close-up shots with impressive quality. It also has simple controls to create different effects making it very beginner-friendly, while still offering amazing specs for its price range.

The last camera we’ll discuss is the Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III. This is the most famous camera of them all but it comes with a hefty price tag of $1600 to $2000. You can always opt for the Mark I or Mark II which are older versions but they don’t have the same quality level. This is the most expensive camera on the list and while it is beginner friendly, it can also be used for more advanced photography. It offers amazing image quality for its size, great portraits and cityscapes, and is compact enough to travel with. Overall it’s a great camera but the price is very steep due to how in demand it is.

Overall, all of these cameras are absolutely amazing and can serve anyone from beginner to pro. Depending on how much you want to spend and which specs matter most to you, you can find a camera that fits your lifestyle perfectly.