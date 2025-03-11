Best Vacation Spots Along the California Coastline

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

California is one of the more, if not the most, traveled to states in the US. With its diversity of climate, sought-after attractions, and beautiful beaches; there’s no wonder so many tourists have California on their bucket list. Now, usually when people think of this wondrous state what comes to mind are a few things: Disneyland, Los Angeles, San Francisco, our beaches, and maybe Yosemite. I’m here to focus on our precious coast and provide you with some of the most beautiful white sand, blue water spots.

Let us travel from our most Northern coast down towards the border.

Redwoods + Agate Beach

There is quite nothing like a foggy, chilly morning by the beach surrounded by looming redwoods with the crispy smell of bark. If you are more of a woodsy person and tend to prefer mountains over beaches, then go ahead and mark this trip down on your calendar. With long hiking trails surrounded by vivid wildlife, the Redwoods are a must-visit!

Yet, if you prefer to actually get in the water and not have to endure a million hikes, then maybe some of our more southern beaches are more your style.

Fort Bragg + Glass Beach

A little further down the coast, you’ll still have some Redwoods; however now, you have Glass Beach (fun fact: it was originally a dump site for locals but the trash has become sea glass, and it is now a must see). Within this town, you’ll find the most “worth-it” hiking trails and you definitely need to ride the Skunk Train. While it started out problematic (from the stinky exhaust it emitted and damage it originally did to the Redwoods), the train rides usually go for over an hour and offer you glimpses of history along with train rides to the “world’s largest living Christmas tree” during the holidays.

Another plus of this town is if you don’t like crowds and/or are more introverted, Fort Bragg does not get many tourists. You’ll be able to find yourself at peace as you walk along the coast with maybe one or two people in the distance.

Pleasure Point + Capitola

This is a staple vacation spot in my family and for a reason. Within Santa Cruz (also a must-visit beach town, especially with the Santa Cruz Boardwalk), lies these two little towns sitting next to each other. Pleasure Point is like your home away from home. There are no wild attractions or high tourist spots, yet it has a small-town feel with delicious comfort restaurants and amazing beaches with gorgeous views. It also holds one of my favorite coffee shops of all time with the best avocado toast in the world: Verve.

If you want a more high-end restaurant with still that small-town feel, Capitola is a 20 minute walk (or five minute drive) away with more restaurants along the beautiful beach and colorful houses for days. If you want cute pictures for your Instagram, I would definitely take advantage of this unique little spot by the ocean.

Monterey + Carmel by the Sea

Now, let us explore my personal favorite: Monterey Bay with a side of Carmel by the Sea. With soft sands, Cannery Row, the Monterey Bay Aquarium, Lover’s Point, a plentiful amount of delicious restaurants, and the cozy town of Carmel by the Sea; a trip here could satisfy even the most particular of travelers.

Within Cannery Row lies fun shops, cute cafes, five star restaurants, and the one and only: Monterey Bay Aquarium. I’m not lying when I say I could spend the entire day here and never be bored. There are many different sections, such as the deep sea, rocky shores, sea otters, life on the bay, and much more that you’ll have to see for yourself!

If the word whimsical was a town, Carmel by the Sea would take the trophy. While the beaches are extraordinary, I recommend spending most of your time exploring the beautiful town with cottages, art galleries, and amazing restaurants. I promise, a retreat here will have you never wanting to leave.

Malibu

Unfortunately, you won’t meet Barbie on a trip here; however, you’ll probably be seeing plenty of other celebrities among the many stunning beaches here: Zuma Beach, Paradise Cove, El Matador State Beach, and so much more. Every coast has its own personal style and uniqueness to it, but that’s not all this city has to offer. Malibu is known for its scenic drives along the coast, especially during sunsets. So remember to drive slow and turn that radio up loud enough for the birds to hear – it will be an experience like no other.

La Jolla

We’ve started at the Northern Redwoods of California and have now ended at the beautiful Southern tip of California, La Jolla. If you’re looking for vibrant waters and beaches with a town full of shops, boutiques, restaurants, and a plethora of entertainment then have I got the trip for you. On the La Jolla Cove, you’ll find breathtaking views to where it’ll be hard to put the camera away and on Shell Beach, you’ll find yourself mesmerized by the tide pools and again, the views.

Hopefully, through this journey down the coast, at least one of these towns caught your eye. All a little different, but none you could go wrong with. As Katy Perry once said, “You could travel the world, but nothing comes close to the Golden Coast”.

Happy travels!