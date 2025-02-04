The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Now is a perfect time to start find the best spring jewelry stapes that fit your skin tone and style vibe! The best way to start building your spring jewelry collection is to find some basic core pieces in addition to some funky and unique pieces that accentuate your vibe and style! Some basic core jewelry stapes I would recommend are some chunky gold hoops and small bling statement hoops. Evry Jewels and En Route Jewelry have some beautiful and affordable hoops that are perfect for your spring collection. If you have a warm skin tone yellow and rose gold will most likely flatter your complexion best. If you have a cool skin tone white gold and silver jewelry will complement you wonderfully.

The second thing to add to your spring jewelry collection is a versatile set of bracelets and necklaces I would recommend looking on Evry Jewels, they have some high quality gem necklaces that are a great staple in your collection when you want to add a pop of color to your outfit. Some of the trending gem necklaces on Evry Jewels include the “Whimsical Romance Stone Necklace” and the “Celestial Lariat Necklace.” If you are looking for some basic staple necklaces to add to your collection for everyday wear Mejuri offers a wide range of simple chain necklaces and delicate yet beautiful locket and rhinestone necklaces.

The last items to add to your jewelry collection this spring is rings and hand chains. Hand chains have become very popular recently as they are a perfect way to add some bling to your outfit and elevate your overall look. A simple yet elegant hand chain I have been absolutely thrilled to wear in the warmer weather is the “Radiant Hand Chain Bundle : 3 Piece Hand Chain Bundle” from Evry Jewels.

Finding an eclectic mix of rings for your spring jewelry collection can add a fun vibe to your overall look and is a perfect way to add onto a basic outfit. Finding gold and silver gem, rhinestone and pearl rings is important to add to your jewelry collection. The best stamen rings I have found online is the the Best Interest Ring pack from Princess Polly. Thrift stores are a great place to find more unique rings, but if you are looking for some more basic rings I would recommend the Edwina Ring pack also from Princess Polly.

The last jewelry item I would recommend for you jewelry collection is different bangles and arm cuffs. If you are looking for an affordable option Shein has a wide variety of gold and silver arm cuffs that are a great addition to any spring outfit. En Route Jewelry is another affordable option with lots of cute arm cuff options, one of my favorites is the Serpent Arm cuff.