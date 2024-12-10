The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This is what I like to call basketball for the girls!

Ever since I was a little girl I have LOVED watching the NBA. It’s the only sport (other than volleyball) where I can watch without getting distracted or bored. I should start by saying I am a ride or die Golden State Warriors fan. Ever since 2013, when I first moved to the United States, my dad and I would go to the Oracle Arena and watch the Warriors play.

So to share my love for the game, I wanted to explain some of the basics and rules of basketball for the girls that want to learn!

Let’s start with the basics, the rules.

Basketball games are divided into 4 quarters, halftime is after the 2nd quarter. Each quarter is 12 minutes. Unless both teams are tied by the end of the 4th quarter, then they go into overtime.

The game starts with a tip off. Best way to explain, the ball is tossed up in the air and the tallest player from each team tries to tip it to their team.

Each team gets 24 seconds to try and score, now when a player shoots and misses and the other team gets the ball, that is called a rebound.

For points, if a player is inside the three-point line (the outermost line) it is considered 2 points. If a player is outside the three-point line and the player’s foot does NOT touch the line it is considered three-points. Now, the key (the paint) is the box under the basket. This is often where players get offensive fouls.

There are many types of fouls. In order from least to worst, personal, technical, and flagant. After the player gets fouled, depending on the type of foul, they can get 1-3 shots. 1 shot only if the player made the basket before getting fouled. And 2-3 depending on the type of foul.

Tiffany Meh / Spoon

Let’s go over some lingo…

Turnover: losing possession of the ball.

Assist: A pass that leads to a basket.

Alley-oop: when a player passes the ball near the basket and the teammate makes it mid-air with a dunk or layup.

Traveling: when a player moves without dribbling the ball.

Pick and Roll: when one teammate sets a screen (pick) against the defender and the other teammate dribbles around the screen and shoots for the basket (roll.)

Swish (Splash): when the player makes a clean basket without touching the rim or backboard.



Here are some important players I believe every basketball fan should know

Old School Players

Michael Jordan: Prime Years 1986-1993, with Chicago Bulls (6 rings)

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar: Prime Years 1980’s, with Lakers (6 rings)

Wilt Chamberlain: Prime Years 1960-1970 (scored 100 points on a single game)

Magic Johnson: Prime Years 1980-l990 (big leader for “Showtime Lakers”)

Larry Bird: Prime Years 1980-late 80’s (was a clutch player), big rivalry with Magic Johnson

New School Players

Kobe Bryant: Prime Years early 2000’s (5 rings.) May he rest in peace.

Lebron James: Most known for his time with the Cavaliers and one of the game’s best players.

Stephen Curry: Or should I say Chef Curry, most known for his incredible three-pointers and offensive skills, another one of the game’s best players.

Luka Dončić: Let’s be real, the NBA is his second job, I have never seen a player care less about being in the NBA. The man just wants to be with his horses! Overall great player (2019 Rookie Of The Year.)

Draymond Green: Now this one is VERY biased. I have been a Warriors fan since I moved to the United States. But Green is overall amazing defensively, you know I had to include my favorite player!



I hope this 101 was easy enough that the next time you see a basketball game on you can show off your new lingo and knowledge for the game!