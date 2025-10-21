Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
Bad Bunny vs The Super Bowl

Nadira Ramlogan Polo Student Contributor, California State University - Chico
The Super Bowl LX half time performer was announced on September 28. Bad Bunny. This came as a surprise to many. However, I don’t really think it should be. Here’s why…

Bad Bunny is one of the most streamed artists in the world. With over 100 billion streams on Spotify and 100 billion views on Youtube, he has truly made his way around the world. If you do not know who Bad Bunny is I will give you a quick summary. He is a Puerto Rican singer, reggaetonero (rapper), and producer who often sings about his culture, Puerto Rican history, and the current issues on the island. While being a reggaetonero artist, he has brought many of the “older” generation genre of music. Many of his newer albums have salsa and merengue songs (which are very traditional genres of music in Puerto Rico) and he samples from a lot of older songs. Overall his music has had a big impact in Latin America, especially Puerto Rico. Apart from music you may also know Bad Bunny from more recent movies such as Happy Gilmore 2, Caught Stealing, and Bullet Train. He has also made a lot of appearances on Saturday Night Life. 

Now you may be wondering as to why I am so passionate about this, it is because I am Puerto Rican. And something about Puerto Ricans is that we are proud people. It does not matter if we have even the slightest of correlation with them, if they’re Puerto Rican we are going to support them. And that’s what I think Bad Bunny shows a lot. He is a man who is proud and just wants to give back to his community. I believe that his goal is to truly just have everyone enjoy his music and learn about our island. As a small fun fact, he just finished his 31 day concert tour in Puerto Rico called La Residencia (the residency) for Puerto Ricans. That’s right, a month and a day concert just for his people. 

While I understand not everyone knows Spanish, music is meant to be interpreted through feelings and vibes. It is okay to not know Spanish, and if you go watch the Super Bowl with an open mind I promise you, you will 100% enjoy it. Knowing Bad Bunny, he will want to make it feel like a party. 

If you are curious as to where to even start with his music in order to prepare for the Super Bowl I will list a couple of his songs I am predicting will be performed by him:

  1. Titi Me Pregunto
  2. Yo Perreo Sola
  3. DtMF
  4. DAKITI
  5. MIA (ft. Drake)
Nadira Ramlogan Polo

Cal State Chico '27

Nadira goes to Chico State University. Back in 2013 she moved from Puerto Rico to the Bay Area. She is a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Some of her hobbies include going to the gym, playing volleyball, going to the beach, and hanging out with family and friends. Nadira went to California High School in the Bay Area and now attends Chico State. She is a Psychology major mainly due to her passion of helping others. What interested her the most about Psychology was learning and understanding why humans are the way they are. She plans on minoring in Management so in the future she can work as an industrial organizational psychologist. She aspires to get her masters somewhere in Socal to be closer to the beach. She has played volleyball since 5th grade and now enjoys playing for the intramural teams in Chico. Going to the gym has been a passion of hers for three years now. She believes that going to the gym and being active helps not only physically but mentally. The beach is a place where she feels at home due to growing up on an island. It brings back many memories with friends and family. Nadira enjoys the company of others and holds her relationships with people very close to her.