Bad Bunny vs The Super Bowl

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The Super Bowl LX half time performer was announced on September 28. Bad Bunny. This came as a surprise to many. However, I don’t really think it should be. Here’s why…

Bad Bunny is one of the most streamed artists in the world. With over 100 billion streams on Spotify and 100 billion views on Youtube, he has truly made his way around the world. If you do not know who Bad Bunny is I will give you a quick summary. He is a Puerto Rican singer, reggaetonero (rapper), and producer who often sings about his culture, Puerto Rican history, and the current issues on the island. While being a reggaetonero artist, he has brought many of the “older” generation genre of music. Many of his newer albums have salsa and merengue songs (which are very traditional genres of music in Puerto Rico) and he samples from a lot of older songs. Overall his music has had a big impact in Latin America, especially Puerto Rico. Apart from music you may also know Bad Bunny from more recent movies such as Happy Gilmore 2, Caught Stealing, and Bullet Train. He has also made a lot of appearances on Saturday Night Life.

Photo by Macall Polay / Warner Bros

Now you may be wondering as to why I am so passionate about this, it is because I am Puerto Rican. And something about Puerto Ricans is that we are proud people. It does not matter if we have even the slightest of correlation with them, if they’re Puerto Rican we are going to support them. And that’s what I think Bad Bunny shows a lot. He is a man who is proud and just wants to give back to his community. I believe that his goal is to truly just have everyone enjoy his music and learn about our island. As a small fun fact, he just finished his 31 day concert tour in Puerto Rico called La Residencia (the residency) for Puerto Ricans. That’s right, a month and a day concert just for his people.

While I understand not everyone knows Spanish, music is meant to be interpreted through feelings and vibes. It is okay to not know Spanish, and if you go watch the Super Bowl with an open mind I promise you, you will 100% enjoy it. Knowing Bad Bunny, he will want to make it feel like a party.

If you are curious as to where to even start with his music in order to prepare for the Super Bowl I will list a couple of his songs I am predicting will be performed by him: