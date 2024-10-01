A Detailed Review on the Starbucks’ Seasonal Menu

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The review on some of the Starbucks’ fall drinks you never knew you needed.

On this day I am writing this (September 22nd, 2024), fall season has officially begun. What better way to celebrate than to rank Starbucks’ fall menu with your partner? Today, I am here with Giovanni Alvarez, a local caffeine fiend, to see his honest review about these drinks compared to mine.

In this review, we will be discussing four different drinks in total, two that have been a recurring drink from the Starbucks seasonal menu, and two newly added drinks being brought on the roster. For our iconic returning flavors, we have the Pumpkin Spice Latte (will be shortened to PSL), and the Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte from last years’ season. The last two drinks will be the brand new Pecan Crunch Oat Milk Latte, and New Iced Apple Crisp Non Dairy Cream Chai, which most likely stemmed from the returning Apple Crisp Oat Milk Macchiato (more onto that later). Will these brand new flavors dethrone the traditional fall Starbucks’ menu? We are about to find out. Ranked by taste, fall aesthetic, and the approachability to buy it again, here are the following ratings of this year’s Starbucks fall drinks selection.

Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL) Rating: 9/10

As my first time trying a PSL this year, I was reminded of the good balance it has of not tasting too sweet and being just the right amount of pumpkin. Alvarez comments that it took him by surprise, as it was “oddly refreshing” and would definitely order it again. I think it is important to talk about the societal pressure of purchasing a PSL for people due to social media. In a world of constantly streaming your luxurious lifestyle, it is safe to question if one truly likes PSLs for the taste, or solely for the fall aesthetic. Alvarez speaks on this, stating that it “deserves its title as an iconic fall drink, maybe the media has pushed it to be more overrated, but it’s a solid drink”. Thus, the PSL has been deemed as the “basic” drink over the years, but it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s bad. Even if it’s societal expectations that make it seem almost a ritual to grab every fall season, he “ wouldn’t judge someone for drinking it, but it also should not cause riots..”. Whether you actually enjoy a PSL or not, it deems respect for being a tasty drink, earning it an overall score of 9/10 in the fall menu of Starbucks.

Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte Rating: 6/10

Moving on, we tasted the Pumpkin Cream Chai Latte. Personally, I think it quite literally tastes exactly how it sounds, some pumpkin cream and some chai. It is a slave to its original name as there are simply no surprises, thus making it nothing too special to go out of your way to try it (unless you are into pumpkin milk). As a Chai lover, I was rather disappointed by the lack of cinnamon, I felt like there was too much of the pumpkin cream aspect of the latte and not enough chai elements. Overall, it was too creamy for me, earning it a 6/10. Furthermore, Alvarez suggests that the chai and pumpkin lessens the fall aesthetic compared to the PSL, as “Pumpkin and Chai shouldn’t mix, You can order just [PSL], you can order just chai, but never together”. This is interesting because one could argue that cinnamon is one of the many flavors that remind people of the fall season, but when lost in the mix with the pumpkin cream of the latte, then you might as well get the traditional Pumpkin Spice Latte.

Apple Crisp Non Dairy Chai/Apple Crisp Oatmilk Macchiato Rating: 8/10

Next, we tried the Apple Crisp Non-Dairy Chai, our first time trying a brand new drink of the season. The spice of the chai flavor and oat milk combined with non-dairy apple crisp cold foam was actually very potent in apple-flavor which was surprising, as I feel like it can be more difficult to get the right taste of apple than it is with pumpkin which is pretty potent in general. My one critique would be that there was only a hint of cinnamon, and hoped it would be a little more brought out with the rest of the flavors of the drink. However, I do like how it gives people options as it is non-dairy and not a whole milk option with the oat milk, and it is supposed to resemble the flavor of an apple pie combined with chai, which I would give a 8/10 . This heavily reminded me of the Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato which is a returning flavor that made its debut in 2022 and was the first official vegan drink at Starbucks. For the sake of science, we also took a taste test to evaluate the similarities and differences. After tasting the Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato in its original form (hot), I would like to describe the Apple Crisp Oat Macchiato as the best “hot” drink fall, similar to how hot chocolate is the best hot drink for the winter. I imagine this drink is in your hands on the couch, snuggled in blankets prepared to be sipped on while watching a movie. Alvarez agrees, stating that the “warmness of the drink adds to the nostalgic factor as well”. Apple-flavored drinks had a more nostalgic attachment than the pumpkin-flavored drinks did for Alvarez, since it reminded him of visiting Apple Hill in the fall, located in Placerville, CA, as the Apple Harvest typically begins in August and lasts until December.

Pecan Crunch Oatmilk Latte Rating: 7-7.5/10

Onto ranking the last but certainly not least, newest edition of the menu, the Peach Crunch Oat Milk Latte. I thoroughly enjoyed the Pecan Crunch, I think the drizzle of caramel, and the crunch of the nuts blend well together. Alvarez could concur that it is “heavily reliant on the bean”, but would’ve preferred it to be more smooth and less milky, as it feels more like a cold drink but wasn’t. Thus rating it a 7/10. I personally think that if you are an espresso drinker, this is a fall drink that is not bitter which I think makes it perfect, giving it a 7.5/10.

It is without a doubt that Starbucks’ marketing has been trying to diversify their fall drinks. However, I think you simply cannot go wrong with the traditional PSL. With its nostalgic appeal and exclusivity (creating a limited time for people to actually purchase the drink and feel like they have to due to cultural FOMO), pumpkin spice has become a cultural phenomenon and has solidified its reputation as a fall sensation. I think it is still deserving of the title to be the most popular fall drink today, not only for the taste, but also for the many people who may associate the opportunity of getting a fall Starbucks drink with going out with friends and positive memories, along with the pumpkin pies, decor and fall beauty products that also launch during this time of year.

But all in all, it’s more than just the flavor or the drink itself, it is about achieving the authentic fall experience. It truly feels like fall when you have any of the drinks on here, no matter what your preference is!