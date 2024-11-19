A Deep Dive Into my Current Music Obsessions

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If there’s one thing I know about myself, it’s that I listen to A LOT of music. When I can have my airpods in, they’re in. I never quite know how to describe my music taste, as I listen to many different genres and styles. I thrive off finding new artists or songs and find a sense of nostalgia in the classics. My favorite question to be asked is “Do you want aux?”. I find comfort in music and use it to support any emotions I may be feeling. As the seasons shift, I feel my current music taste does too. Here are some of my music obsessions that are sticking with me right now!

Gracie Abrams is my go-to artist at the moment. Her album “The Secret of Us” (specifically the Deluxe version) is the first thing I put on whenever I get into my car or start my walk to class. A few of my favorite songs off the album include; “Let it Happen”, “Tough Love”, “That’s So True” & “Packing it Up”. Her music is easily relatable also being a girl in her 20s trying to navigate the world.

Tame Impala is an artist I could never get tired of listening to. His album “Currents” has held a special place in my heart since it was released in 2015, and I don’t think it will ever leave my list of my top three favorite albums. His music is very moving and inspirational, which helps make the gloomy days feel a little less depressing. If I had to pick just four of my favorite songs from “Currents”, which is an insanely hard task to accomplish, they would be; “Nangs”, “Yes I’m Changing”, “Past Life” and “Disciples”.

BETWEEN FRIENDS is a band consisting of sibling duo Brandon and Savannah Hudson. I have been listening to them for a few years now, and continue to like them more and more as they continue to release new music. The upbeat vibe they bring to most of their music is perfect for long car rides or dance parties with your roommates. Their first album “we just need some time together” consist of 5 songs I could listen to forever, but some of their newer songs that can’t go unmentioned include; “Eyes on my baby”, “Bruise”, “more”, “Redlight”, “ Smiley” and “Self destruct”.

Fred Again is another artist whose music I find extremely moving and inspirational. I was lucky enough to see him live this past summer in San Francisco, and can confidently say it was the most memorable concert I have been to. He brings a very distinct vibe and sound to his EDM tracks that have made him extremely well known world-wide. Some of my favorite songs by him consist of; “Delilah (pull me out of this)”, “adore u”, “baby again” and “Danielle (smile on my face)”.

LÉON is an artist I will forever be grateful I discovered. Her strong and powerful voice can send goosebumps down someone’s body the first time they listen to her. Her older and very first music she released is my favorite, and I always find myself coming back to it. Her first 3 EPs; “Treasure”, “For You” and “Surround Me” consist of 12 songs, and not one of them I would skip through. I would recommend checking her out if you’ve been looking for a new artist to listen to.

Miguel is an alternative R&B artist whose voice I could never get tired of listening to. His music is extremely catchy and I constantly find myself humming his songs to myself. Miguel has a pretty large discography, but if I had to pick a few of my favorite songs they would be; “Adorn”, “Simple Things”, “Sure Thing” and “waves (Tame Impala Remix)”.

Clairo is my last artist to mention, and arguably my favorite. I find Clairo’s music to be very soft, gentle, and calming, which is the perfect vibe for the cold and rainy weather, without it being sad and somber. She released an album this past summer titled “Charm” and I have been obsessed with it ever since. Some of my top plays from this album are; “Sexy to Someone”, “Add Up My Love”, “Thank You” and “Juna”.

Some honorable mentions of songs from artist I still have yet to dive into include; “Crush” by Ethel Cain, “Sweeter” and “Bad Dream” by Cannons, “Seasons” by Sam Austins, “You’re Not The One” by Sky Ferreira, “Alesis” and “Are You Looking Up” by Mk.gee, “Run Your Mouth” by the Marías and “Baby” by Still Woozy. I would highly recommend giving them a listen!

Music has always been a source of deep inspiration for me, offering a space where words often fall short. With artists spanning from a range of genres and styles, I hope this article has inspired you to discover new talent, revisit some long-forgotten favorites, or uncover that one song that’ll become your next musical obsession. Whatever it is, I hope you’ve found something worth adding to your playlist!