A Comprehensive College Guide: To You From a Senior

It feels like all I’ve been able to think about these past few months is graduation. I know that’s usually how it goes, with all of the grad prep going on during your last semester, but it’s not just stressing out about what comes next after college. It’s walking around campus before class and suddenly feeling wistful, or debriefing with your roommates after a night out and then abruptly feeling sad about the fact that this won’t be your life anymore when you graduate. It’s scary and sad and honestly leaves you feeling a little regretful of all the things you didn’t do enough. So here I am, sharing some of my experiences about things I’d maybe do differently or even things I’d do the exact same.

Don’t Be Afraid to Say Yes, But…

I’m a transfer student, so when I first transferred here with all of one close friend from my hometown, I knew I had some catching up to do right off the bat. I was really worried about not being able to make friends as someone who can get pretty socially anxious, so when that first week of the fall semester started, I found myself saying yes to every single thing I could. I’m all for allowing yourself to be uncomfortable in order to obtain new experiences; however, it’s also important to know your limits to prevent burn out. This applies to just about everything in life, but especially when you’re in college. It’s okay to take some time for yourself to catch your breath.

You’re Capable of More Than You Know

I struggled a lot at the beginning of my college career. With the academic adjustment coupled with life situations at the time, I felt as though I could never get ahead. Upon arriving at Chico, I really didn’t think it would be much different. But weirdly enough, I found my groove here pretty quickly. It didn’t take long to realize that struggle doesn’t define me or what I’m going to do. You may think that you have your own limitations, but truthfully sometimes if you really push yourself you will find that you’re capable of so much more. I guarantee you that you’ll find there is so much more out there for you. Reach for those opportunities even if they may feel unattainable.

Be Kind

Well, duh. I know. But even when you’re nice to everyone, there will inevitably be someone that will bring negativity into your life. Whether it’s through overt actions or not, it’s not a secret that you won’t always be treated the way you should. This year especially, I have made it a goal of mine to let negativity roll off my back and surround myself with a supportive group of people who will continue to lift me up. It quickly makes such a vast difference when you make a consistent effort to choose to be kind.

College is such a unique experience and we are all so genuinely lucky to get to live through it for as long as we do. Reflecting on my time here at Chico State, I have learned so much about myself in an arguably short amount of time here. I’ll miss everything (even the things I swore at the time that I definitely wouldn’t) and I’m looking forward to what my next chapter has in store for me. With that, I wish you all the best of luck and the happiest of times while you’re still attending. (And remember not to go too crazy with the caffeine intake.)