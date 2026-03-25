A Bucket List For A Girl In Her 20’s

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Your 20s are often described as a time of discovery, growth, and unforgettable experiences, especially while in college. Between the multiple classes, friendships, and figuring out what you want for your future, it’s the perfect time to create a bucket list. A bucket list for a college girl in her 20s isn’t just about the big adventures, it’s also about personal growth, meaningful memories, and trying to step out of your comfort zone before stepping fully into “adulthood.”

As many relate, one of the top items on a college bucket list is traveling somewhere new, even if it’s just a short road trip with friends. Exploring new places can allow you to experience new things, introduce you to different cultures, and create memories that will last you a lifetime. Whether it’s visiting a nearby city near your college town, going to the beach, or taking a spontaneous weekend trip to a new country, travel adds experience to your college years.

Another must-have goal is getting involved on campus. Joining a club, organization, or volunteer group helps network and develop new skills. College offers many opportunities that may not be as easy to find later in life, so trying something outside your comfort zone like student government, a club that has to do with your major, or a fun club can be incredibly rewarding. For example, joining Her Campus and Psi Chi has allowed me to expand my connections and pushed me out of my comfort zone. I would have never gotten opportunities like the ones I have from these clubs, if it wasn’t for Chico State.

A bucket list should also include personal challenges. This could be speaking up more in class, applying for an internship, studying abroad, or taking a course that genuinely interests you rather than one that just fulfills a requirement. Pushing yourself academically and professionally helps prepare you for life after college while also helping you discover your passions. I recently made the decision to go abroad over summer for an internship in Barcelona. I am sure that that experience will bring me not only personal growth but a lifetime of memories, knowledge, and friendships.

Making lasting friendships is another essential part of the college experience. College is truly what you make it. I am a strong believer that the people make the place. Things like late night study sessions, spontaneous food runs, and long conversations about life are the moments that become the most meaningful memories. I live with 15 girls in my sorority chapter house, and we have gotten extremely close just by sitting on the couch together for hours. A bucket list might include things like hosting a movie night with friends, attending random campus events, or celebrating the end of finals each semester by having people over.

Most importantly, a college bucket list should include taking care of yourself and enjoying the present moment. College is stressful, so learning to balance responsibilities with fun and self-care is important. Whether it’s starting a new hobby, journaling, or simply taking time to yourself, these moments help maintain a healthy well being.

A bucket list for a girl in her 20s who is in college should be a mix of adventure, growth, friendship, and self-discovery. These years go by quickly, so making the most of the opportunities, challenges, and experiences can create memories and lessons that last a lifetime. I am so beyond grateful for my time here at Chico State, and even though there have been many ups and downs I would not change it for the world. I am ready to make next year the most memorable year yet!