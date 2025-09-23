5 Fall Essentials Every Chico State Student Needs

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Today, September 23rd, marks the official second day of the fall season. Fall is a magical time of year, especially in Chico. During Fall, you can see the leaves start to change, there is a cooler breeze in the air, and pumpkin spice is everywhere. Whether you are a big fan of this season or just enjoy the shorter days, this season is guaranteed to have something for everyone. This can range from doing festive activities like going to the pumpkin patch, movie marathons, and apple-picking to enjoying seasonal treats and warm outfits. Fall is the perfect balance of being comfortable and having fun. Whether you are studying on campus, getting coffee with friends, or walking to class, it is important to stay stylish and comfy while still having practical essentials on hand. These five must-haves will help you romanticize this time of year and make the most of this cozy season.

This season is the start of cold weather and the chance to wear warm clothing. With that being said, you will need a good quality sweater that will last you through cold and rainy weather. Wearing a sweater is perfect for this weather, as you can easily remove it if the weather becomes too stuffy or if the heater is blasting during your lecture. Layering is a beneficial part of staying warm, whether you are on campus or out with friends. You can also easily pair a sweater with jeans or leggings to make a cute and comfy outfit that is perfect for almost any occasion. Having one or two staple sweaters available in your closet will help elevate your fall outfits while remaining cozy.

The next essential you will need is comfy and practical footwear for the rainy weather. Coming from experience, the rain can come when you least expect it. While Ugg boots are really cute, they are unfortunately not waterproof. When walking on campus or downtown, you will need a comfy and sturdy shoe to get you through the day. This can be boots or sneakers, depending on your preference. I would recommend Doc Martens, as they are non-slip shoes and can match with almost any outfit. A cheaper alternative would be a pair of Converse, as they are comfortable and reliable shoes. Comfortable shoes that are stylish and durable for the weather are beneficial for any plans you may have, like walking to class or grabbing food downtown.

When it’s cold out, I can think of nothing better than a hot drink to warm up. So, the next essential I would recommend is a reusable tumbler for either hot tea or coffee. A reusable tumbler can be essential to long morning classes or study sessions in the library. It can also be convenient when saving money on a fall drink. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t great coffee spots on campus. Lovebird Coffee, located in the BSS building, has amazing seasonal fall-inspired drinks. I would recommend the pumpkin pie latte if you are a fan of pumpkin. Having a tumbler on hand is the easiest way to stay warm and enjoy a seasonal drink.

There is nothing better than walking on campus while listening to music. Playing the music you love can help romanticize your daily routine. To ensure that you maximize fall vibes, a fall playlist is essential. Create a playlist filled with your favorite songs that bring you comfort, happiness, and nostalgia. This can range from country to pop, depending on your mood. Some songs that are on my playlist include “Cardigan” by Taylor Swift and “Roslyn” by Bon Iver. Both of these songs give off dreamy and comforting vibes that feel perfect on a chilly walk to my classes. Pair your fall playlist with your favorite wireless or wired headphones. Also, if you are on a budget, Spotify offers a student discount for its premium plan. So, take advantage of listening to music ad-free.

An emergency kit is essential for the long days ahead on campus. While being cute and comfy is important, it’s also important to be prepared for anything. In my emergency kit, I like to add lip balm and lotion because my skin starts to get dry and flaky in the cold weather. I also like to add cough drops, hand sanitizer, and tissues. These items are crucial because this time of the year is when everyone around you starts to get sick, so it’s best to prevent it. I also like to add body spray and deodorant so that my scent lasts all day. During Fall, I love to smell like warm vanilla. Lastly, I add hair ties and a mini brush to my emergency kit because you never know when you might need them. You can adjust your emergency kit to your liking depending on your personal needs. I always like to say it’s better safe than sorry, especially when it comes to being prepared.

Fall at Chico State is truly a special time of year. It is filled with festive activities, changing leaves, and cozy mornings. Between balancing school and social plans, the fall semester can get pretty hectic. It’s important to find a balance between being productive and taking time to enjoy the little things. Whether you’re walking to your morning class or planning a girls’ night, having the right essentials can make all the difference. These must-haves are not only practical, but can also help you to stay stylish and comfy throughout the fall semester. Having these five essentials on hand will not only make your life easier, but it will also help you to embrace the season ahead.