10 MORE Romcoms You Must Watch For Valentine’s Day

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal State Chico chapter.

Jocelyn Hsu / Spoon

Happy Valentine’s Day! Love is in the air and that means it’s the best time of year to watch my fave movie genre: romcoms! Last year I wrote about my top 10 romcoms for V-day, but I defintely think there are more that should make the list. Grab your favorite movie snack, you bestie/boo thang, and turn on one of these movies!

10.) The Princess Bride is a classic romcom beloved by many. It tells the tale of Princess Buttercup and how she loses her one true love, Wes, out to sea. Many years later, she is forced to marry the awful Prince Humperdink. Through battles and sword fights, it’s a will they won’t they for the two lovers.

Where to Watch: Disney +

9.) Mamma Mia! is a hit musical romcom with music by the famous band ABBA. Follow Sophie in her quest to find which of 3 men is her real dad, all while she is trying to plan her wedding. With big names such as Amanda Seyfried, Meryl Streep, and Pierce Brosnan you’re definitely going to want to get up and dance!

Where to Watch: Max and Apple TV

8.) Red, White, and Royal Blue is a cute new romcom starring Nicholas Galitzine and Taylor Zakhar Perez. Galitzine plays England’s Prince Henry and Zakhar Perez plays the son of the POTUS and they are mortal enemies. However, their hatred shifts to love through this fun romcom. Perfect if you love enemies to lovers!

Where to Watch: Prime Video

7.) Scott Pilgrim vs The World may be pushing the definition of romcom, but I still think it’s a movie everyone should check out. When Ramona Flowers moves to town, Scott Pilgrim becomes enamored by her. However, before they can date he must defeat her 7 evil exes. A really great watch if you like action movies as well!

Where to Watch: Max and Apple TV

6.) To All the Boys I Loved Before is a little cringey I won’t lie, but it was peak early high school for me. Lara Jean writes letters to all of her crushes, which seems like a good idea in theory until they all accidentally get mailed out. Yes, it has it’s cringe moments but it will leave you wanting more.

Where to Watch: Netflix

5.) The Big Sick is a romcom based on a true story. If you need a romcom that will make you cry, this is the one for you. It follows Kumail and his girlfriend Emily, but unfortunately his Muslim mother disapproves of the relationship. However, when Emily falls ill, everything changes.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

4.) Forgetting Sarah Marshall is such a funny movie, so if you need a good laugh then definitely check this one out! Peter wants to get over his ex, Sarah, so he takes a trip to Hawaii. However, when Sarah also ends up in Hawaii, he must figure out how to handle the worst possible outcome.

Where to Watch: Amazon Prime or Max

3.) The Idea of You is a great movie if you love Wattpad-turned-cinema movies. Yes, it is in fact based on a Harry Styles fanfic. When a 40 year old mom goes to a concert for her teen daughter, she ends up falling for the lead singer of the band. Cheesy? Yes but also entertaining!

Where to Watch: Prime Video

2.) Pitch Perfect MAY not be considered a romcom, but it is in my heart. When Beca moves away to college, she ends up joining an all female acapella group. Don’t worry though, she finds love along the way. Please just watch this movie, it’s amazing.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

1.) Enchanted is SUCH an underrated Disney film. It follows Giselle, who is a Disney princess living in her fairytale world, about to marry her true love Prince Edward. That is, until the evil witch sends her to a place so horrid that no one could ever live happily ever after there: New York.

Where to Watch: Disney +

Krista Stucchio

If you didn’t see your fave on this list or need more recommendations, you can check out my article last year “My Top Ten Romcoms for Valentine’s Day”! Wishing you all a Valentine’s Day filled with so much love and happiness!