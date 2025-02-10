Women Who Run SLO: Female-Owned Businesses You Should Support

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Strolling around downtown San Luis Obispo is the perfect outing for Cal Poly students, whether it be for the Farmer’s Market, a movie night, or dinner with the girls. The picturesque downtown is home to plenty of shops and restaurants to ensure the less than ideal bus ride is worth it. Downtown SLO isn’t just a hub for entertainment—it’s also home to a variety of incredible women-owned businesses that bring passion, creativity, and community to the heart of the city. Here are a few of my favorites you should definitely check out.

Sheila Kearns Chocolate & Confections

Inspired by her two Parisian aunts, Sheila Kearns opened her own artisan chocolate shop to bring the flavors of traditional European confections to SLO. Located on Marsh Street, the boutique specializes in handcrafted truffles, bonbons, and assorted chocolates, made with high-quality ingredients. The shop’s elegant design and rich, velvety chocolates make it a must-visit for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Blackwater

Blackwater is a woman-owned boutique that blends fashion, home decor, and sustainability into one effortlessly cool space. Known for its boho aesthetic and eco-conscious brands, the shop offers clothing, accessories, and home goods that are both stylish and ethical. Every item in the store is carefully curated, making Blackwater the perfect place for unique clothing finds that will impress everyone in your lecture.

Flour House

Flour House isn’t just any Italian restaurant—it’s a celebration of authentic Neapolitan cuisine. Co-owned by Stephanie Travi and her husband Alberto, the restaurant is famous for its naturally leavened, wood-fired pizza made with traditional techniques. Beyond pizza, the menu features handmade pastas, craft cocktails, and an inviting atmosphere that makes it a favorite among both locals and visitors. Personally, I think their lasagna is to die for.

Calico Trading Co.

For those who love vintage, handmade, and one-of-a-kind treasures, Calico Trading Co. is a dream come true. This boutique features a mix of vintage clothing, artisan jewelry, and thoughtfully curated home goods, all with a retro-chic vibe. The shop is a perfect stop for those looking to add character to their wardrobe or home with unique, sustainable finds.

Scout Coffee

With its bright interiors, cozy ambiance, and award-winning coffee, Scout Coffee is a SLO staple. Founded by Sara Peterson and her husband Jon, Scout focuses on ethically sourced coffee and house-made pastries, creating a warm and welcoming space for the community. With multiple locations in SLO, including one on Cal Poly campus, Scout is a go-to for locals looking for great coffee, friendly service, and a perfect spot to work or relax.

The Junk Girls

More than just a store, The Junk Girls is a creative space that transforms salvaged and repurposed materials into art, jewelry, and home decor. Co-founded by Jenny Kompolt and Melissa James, the shop celebrates sustainability, craftsmanship, and storytelling. Every piece has a unique history, making it a great place to find meaningful gifts or one-of-a-kind decor.

These women-owned businesses bring so much heart, creativity, and passion to San Luis Obispo’s downtown scene. Whether you’re looking for handmade goods, sustainable fashion, delicious food, or a caffeine fix, supporting these businesses means supporting the incredible women behind them, and getting your hands on some pretty cool stuff or a delicious meal.

Which one will you visit first?