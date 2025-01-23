Winter Quarter Study Hacks: How to Stay Focused and Beat Procrastination

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Winter quarter is infamous for being a never ending pit of homework, reading, tests and more homework. It seems as if ten grueling weeks with no breaks is designed to break students’ spirits. However, this does not have to be the case.

These weeks can be a tough time to stay on top of your studies—cold weather, shorter days and the temptation of cozy distractions making it easy to put things off. But with the right strategies, you can stay productive and keep procrastination at bay. Here’s a list of study hacks to help you lock in this winter:

Set Specific Goals for Each Study Session

By breaking up your giant list of to do’s into manageable chunks throughout the week, and setting goals for each study session, you are tricking your brain into thinking you have much less work than you actually do. Furthermore, instead of vague goals like “study chemistry,” set clear, measurable goals like “finish chapter 5 problems” or “review notes from the last lecture.” These clear goals will motivate you and help you crush your weekly assignments.

Use the Pomodoro Technique

The Pomodoro Technique sounds complicated but is actually an incredibly simple study hack. You work for 25 minutes, then take a 5-minute break. After four cycles, take a longer 15-30 minute break. This method of studying has been scientifically proven to help fight procrastination by splitting up work into small chunks, and the regular breaks help combat burnout during long study sessions.

Use the 2-Minute Rule to Overcome Procrastination

Start small. Any task that will take two minutes or less should be completed first, and the longer assignments follow in estimated time order. A lot of times, getting started with homework can be the most difficult part. This technique helps build momentum, making it easier to dive into more substantial tasks. Your to-do list will dramatically shorten in little increments, making even the larger tasks seem more manageable.

Stay Active with Short Exercise Breaks

While you might be a pro at giving your brain a break while studying throughout the day, it is important to also give your body a breather as well. It has been proven that movement boosts circulation and brain activity, and can enhance focus and memory retention. A stretch, short walk or dance party in your dorm room can be the perfect way to reset and take a break before tackling the next assignment.

Avoid Multitasking

While focusing on more than one task may make you FEEL more productive, you are actually getting less done and hindering your learning. Research shows multitasking can reduce productivity and increase mistakes. Stick to one task at a time for better results. I like to put my phone on the other side of the room or give it to a friend I am studying with so that I am faced with less distractions while trying to do reading or finish an assignment.

Get Adequate Sleep (Yes, Sleep!)

It is a common misconception that the person who stays up until dawn doing work is the smarter student, but this is not the case. Sleep is when your brain processes all the information you gathered throughout the day, helping you retain information and actually learn. Aim for 7-9 hours of sleep per night, especially during stressful quarters. The best way to achieve this is by establishing a bedtime routine, avoiding screens before bed and keeping a consistent sleep schedule.

Use Technology to Your Advantage

Organizing all your activities and to-do’s in one streamline way is the key to an organized, productive lifestyle. There are TikTok videos and Instagram Reels instructing how to create an assignment spreadsheet, or apps like Notion, Todoist or Trello can help you organize tasks and set reminders. Furthermore, using resources like quizlet can help you study and memorize terms for your next big test.

Stay Connected with Study Groups

Finally, it is important to remember that you are not the only person taking that really hard class with the awful professor. Creating or joining study groups, either with just your class or everyone in the course can be a world of help. Helping others, getting difficult concepts explained in a different way and checking assignment answers can be the key to success in a class that feels impossible.

Winter quarter doesn’t have to be a struggle. With the right strategies, you can stay focused, fight procrastination and tackle your workload efficiently. Using techniques built for your success, you can be an academic weapon this quarter. It is important to remember: small steps lead to big results. Keep these study hacks in mind, and you’ll not only survive winter quarter—you’ll thrive!