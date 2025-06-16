Where You’ll Find Me This Summer

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As I pack my car full of clothes and send out “HAGS” texts to college friends, I have one thing on my mind—the blissful break ahead of me.

Following a quite hectic school year, there’s nothing I need more than a break that I plan to fill with my favorite hobbies. There are so many ways I would like to spend time in the warm weather before it gets cooler.

If you’re looking for some inspo, I invite you to check out what I’m planning for the upcoming season. Here are the top five activities I have in mind to make new summer memories:

1. flea markets

The warm summer season is the perfect time of the year to be outside. Although I’m not big on hiking or biking, there are so many ways to soak in the sun in a more chill way. And what better way than by doing my favorite activity—shopping!

I’m the type of person who will spend hours at the thrift store sorting through every item on the rack, so flea markets are right up my alley. Since I like going casually with friends or for hours by myself, the good news is that flea markets are a great group activity or a solo mission.

I live in the Los Angeles area, which means I’m lucky to be around a variety of pop-up markets. So many shops post their weekly schedules on their socials, so if you’re looking to explore the thrifting scene this summer, I’d recommend using Instagram or the TikTok search bar to search for flea markets near you.

2. Trying local cafés

I never really drank coffee or tea before college, but SLO is the perfect place for locally owned shops to thrive. Having an on-campus Scout Coffee during my freshman year fueled my matcha fixation. Now that I enjoy caffeinated drinks, I keep vanilla tea packets in my cupboards and grab coffee at different spots in between classes.

As I mentioned, the coffee scene in San Luis Obispo is never-ending, which means there are so many gems around town to visit. Each one I’ve been to gives a unique and memorable energy with a variety of vibrant flavors.

Back home, there are plenty of cafés around me that I’ve never tried, so because it’s a part of my life in SLO, I’m inspired to try many around my area. My first stop is La La Land Kind Cafe, a popular coffee shop that has six locations around LA.

3. at the movies

With the 25-35 hours spent studying a week standard for Cal Poly students, I haven’t had a lot of time throughout the school year to go to the movies. However, going the few times I am able to with friends has kept my love alive for seeing films on the big screen. During the fall, I went to the Downtown Centre Cinemas to see Studio Ghibli’s Howl’s Moving Castle 20th anniversary. I saw the Scott Pilgrim vs. the World screening that the KCPR radio station ran in the spring, also downtown at the Palm Theatre.

Going to the theatre often while growing up has given me some of my favorite memories with my family. It’s what sparked my love of film and media, whether I’m watching something for the first time or binging a series, like The Hunger Games, that I’ve seen a million times.

I grew up loving the Jurassic Park series, so you will of course find me seated for Jurassic World Rebirth. There are lots of childhood classics in theatres this summer, too, such as the live-action How to Train Your Dragon.

4. the aquarium / zoo

Somewhere I haven’t been in forever is an aquarium, but I have vivid memories of going to the Aquarium of the Pacific as a child. Watching my favorite animals and discovering new species is such a fascinating and immersive experience, and I love touch pools and petting zoos. I’ve gone multiple times to Avila Valley Barn this school year, which has a variety of farm animals to pet and feed, including an emu named Elmo!

My dream job as a young teen was zoology, but to be honest, that was mainly because I thought animals were cute. I rode horses for a few years, which introduced me to the world of taking proper care of animals. My roommates and I have been taking sunset walks to the farmlands of Cal Poly, where we get to visit the cows and horses. Exploring zoos and aquariums is a great way for me to see animals I wouldn’t see on an everyday basis. With the good weather out, I’ll be treating myself to a trip or two to my local organizations this summer.

5. swimming while the sun’s up

One of my favorite feelings ever is just lying outside on a sunny day. Just laying my towel out and feeling the warm sand on my skin is my safe haven, which is why you’ll catch me tanning pretty often at the beach. Going to the beach is always calming and always a good time for me. This season, I’ll be dragging my friends on car rides through the Malibu mountains to Zuma Beach and Point Dume to relax.

When I get to the beach, what I’m most excited for, besides the sandwich I packed, is cooling off in the cold water. It’s the best feeling on the hottest days of the summer to jump right in and swim for hours.

I’m excited to announce that I will be studying abroad in Dublin, Ireland from late June to early August. As someone obsessed with travel opportunities, I’m incredibly grateful to be exploring new places and trying new things.

However, this means my usual summer break schedule will be cut down. Fall quarter will come around the corner in the blink of an eye, so I want to make the most of the time I have home. Planning out all of these activities will satisfy my summertime wants and needs.

It has been an amazing second year in San Luis Obispo, and while I’m sad that the year is ending, the break before becoming an upperclassman will be the reset I need. This is me sending out a “HAGS” text out to all college students, and wishing you a wonderful summer filled with all the pastimes you enjoy!