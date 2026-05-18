What Increased Airline Ticket Prices Mean for Travel

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

On February 28, the United States and Israel launched a devastating missile strike on Iran, killing at least 175 people — most of them children. Since this date, both the U.S. and Israel have continued to bomb Iran, resulting in the destruction of civilian infrastructure and many civilian deaths. Iran has retaliated against these strikes through drone and missile attacks targeting Israeli and American bases in the Persian Gulf.

Iran has retaliated against the U.S. by blocking the Strait of Hormuz, a critical maritime route that handles around 20% of global oil consumption and a fifth of liquified natural gas. Since it is the only sea passage from the Persian Gulf to the open ocean, its closure caused massive global supply shortages. Hence, this blockade has spiked international oil prices and disrupted global energy trade, resulting in higher airline ticket prices.

Prices of jet fuel have doubled since the war began. Jet fuel is a significant driver of airfare, accounting for 20% – 30% of total operating costs. While not all flights have skyrocketed in price, on average, flights are $150 more expensive than they were around this time last year. The rise in prices has led many Americans to choose cheaper, closer travel destinations or just cancel their trips altogether.

Online, travelers have been sharing frustration about the sudden spike in airfare. On TikTok and Reddit, users have posted videos comparing current ticket prices to what they paid just a year ago, with many saying international trips have become “unaffordable.” Travel bloggers and influencers have also encouraged followers to look into road trips, budget airlines, or shorter domestic vacations instead of expensive overseas travel.

Some families interviewed by local news outlets said they have started booking flights months earlier than usual in hopes of avoiding future fare increases. Others are turning to train travel or driving to destinations that once would have required flights. Some of my friends planning summer trips have discussed splitting gas costs with friends rather than paying for plane tickets.

Unfortunately, it seems the blockade on the Strait will not be lifted anytime soon, as the U.S. imposed its own blockade in addition to Iran’s. However, the U.S. siege aims to weaken Iran’s ability to export oil and maximize economic pressure with the goal of forcing an end to the blockade. That said, even if the war is resolved, these increased prices are possibly here to stay. Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines, stated that the airline may maintain elevated fares to improve profit margins. Air travel for the foreseeable future is facing an era of consistently high prices, encouraging many to adopt earlier booking strategies, plan accordingly, and stick to domestic destinations.