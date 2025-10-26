This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Top 5 Solo Dates to Do in SLO During Fall

We’ve all been there: our roommates have left for the weekend, our friends are busy studying, or we just want alone time! With the leaves slowly changing colors and the weather dropping below the average San Luis Obispo 70 degrees, there are so many opportunities to take yourself out on a little fall date. Therefore, here are five solo dates to do in SLO during the fall season.

Try a New Coffee Shop

One thing about SLO is that there is always a new coffee shop for you to try. The welcoming and warm environment that coffee shops bring is the perfect vibe for fall. Bring a book or journal, wear your comfiest sweater, and find a corner where you can spend the afternoon. Linnaea’s Cafe captures the coziness of fall perfectly, offering a vast menu and a snug patio in the back . Another recommendation is Kaffein, a friendly and flavorful option. Whether you order your go-to, or a new fall drink, trying a new coffee shop and having a quiet afternoon is an ideal way to spend the day.

Clay Magnet Making

Using just some air dry clay, acrylic paint, and a little bit of creativity, you can create cute fall magnets to decorate your fridge or white board. First, mold your air dry clay into the desirable shape; Some suggestions include ghosts, pumpkins, leaves, or cauldrons. Secondly, after the clay completely dries, get out your favorite fall acrylic paints: reds, oranges, browns, and purples are encouraged! The final step includes attaching the magnet with some glue and arranging it on your fridge. The magnets offer a cute small and subtle detail that offers a perfect accent to your fall decorations.

Bake a Fall Treat

Cinnamon, apples, pumpkin spice, and maple are all great flavor options for a sweet fall treat. Blast your best fall playlist, put on your cutest apron, and get your hands dirty baking a tasty treat. Whether it’s pumpkin spice muffins, cinnamon coffee cake, or apple pies, any baked good will contribute to the coziness of fall. Even if you aren’t the best baker, trying new recipes is such a fun way to treat yourself! Plus, your roommates will surely be grateful to see a new plate of muffins on the counter.

Fall Vision Board

To me, fall represents a phase of preparation, abundance, and transformation. What better way to visualize your goals for the season than with a vision board? Using old magazines, newspapers, or prints online, you can let your creativity map your manifestations for the fall season. Adding words, quotes, or lyrics to the board can elevate your vision board, creating a deeper level to the board. With a vision board, you can enter fall with a strong mindset to achieve your goals and aspirations for the season.

Thrifting

Finding a new fall outfit at a local thrift store is a great afternoon activity. SLO is so abundant in thrift stores. Fred and Betty’s Thrift Store provides a personable friendly experience; Here you can find your fair share of warm sweaters, cozy long sleeves, and fun jackets. Thrifty Beaches is also a cool, and relevant thrift store downtown, where you are guaranteed to find trendy fall pieces and cool vintage finds. Thrifting is a great way to complete your fall wardrobe in a sustainable, affordable way.

While I know fall typically flies by quickly, I think it is important to take yourself on solo dates every once in a while. Self-care and solo dates don’t always have to be something large and extravagant. Sometimes solo dates can be starting the book you’ve been meaning to get to, taking a walk in the morning, or even just taking some silent time to reflect.