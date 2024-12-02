Thrifty Beaches: The New Wave of Fashion for Cal Poly Students

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

How many small businesses open a first location and then, just a few months later, make the bold decision to expand into a massive, prominent storefront in downtown San Luis Obispo? For Adam Kemp, former Cal Poly student and owner of the vintage shop Thrifty Beaches, it seems as though playing it safe has never been part of the plan. Taking over the former Beverly’s Fabrics and Crafts space on Higuera Street—the new Thrifty Beaches location has become a fashion haven for SLO locals and students alike.

This trendy thrift store is spacious and minimalist, with high ceilings, natural light, and an industrial-chic feel. The walls feature scattered and tastefully chosen pieces of vibrant art, enhancing the vibe without overwhelming the space. The vintage furniture, including mid-century hand-shaped chairs and sculpture-esq home decor, is displayed seamlessly alongside the clothing, allowing the funky rhythm of the store’s layout to form a harmony of its own. The clothing racks are expertly curated, filled with handpicked vintage gems—everything from retro denim and leather jackets to their very own “Vintage T-shirt” merch. Combining its youthful relevance to preloved items, Thrifty Beaches encapsulates the joy that is found when we breathe life into old clothes. Effectively, every piece speaks for itself and represents a unique experience and life of its own.

The summer coming into Cal Poly, I spent a lot of my time going through my clothes to make sure I had enough room to fit everything into my dorm–selling, donating, giving away. By the time I got here, however, I realized I had left myself with more than enough space and as a result, I was left with the task of filling the dark void of an empty closet.

Without much hesitation, my roommates and I agreed to check out the thrift scene in downtown SLO. We were very pleased to find a number of amazing stores with unique finds just a small bus ride away. The stores were all extremely good in their own right, but the one that stood out the most—and the place where I have done most of my thrifting—has been without a doubt, the one and only, Thrifty Beaches. The amassed array of vintage clothing, stylistic art, groovy music, and inviting interior design made us fall in love with the Thrifty Beaches world and all it has to offer. Additionally, it’s safe to say we are not the only ones who have been swept away by the tide of Thrifty Beaches.

No matter how often or frequently you decide to return to Thrifty Beaches, you will almost always find something new. They prioritize sustainable fashion and utilizing the community’s clothing in order to keep the inflow of new pieces rapid and alive. Without a doubt, I have found something I love–and I’m willing to break a buck for–every time I have waltzed into the hypnotic realm of the store. Though the prices are slightly steeper than the typical thrift store, Thrifty Beaches remain relatively reasonable. From the top tier cultivation, to the high quality clothing and reputable brands, it is safe to conclude that their consistent pricing method keeps the store from inflating beyond the budget of its main demographic, college students.

Overall, Thrifty Beaches excellently represents the style in the SLO community. From the bold statement pieces to the inviting layout, the store is not like anything I’ve experienced before, which is ultimately what keeps me coming back for more. Not only are their clothes extremely trendy and reasonably priced, they feel unique in their own right, all communicating a story of their own. Since each piece is connected to the community, buying something allows one to feel more interwoven with SLO as a whole. Ultimately, It’s a place where fashion, art, and community meet, making every visit feel like a new discovery.