The Pill and Everything that Came With It

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Every March, Women’s History Month asks us to look back at the moments that changed women’s lives. Some of those moments are loud and obvious like protests or elections. Others are quieter. Sometimes change comes in the form of something as small as a pill.

When the birth control pill, commonly called “the pill,” was approved in 1960, it did far more than prevent pregnancy. It changed how women planned their futures, shaped conversations about health and autonomy, and sparked debates that are still happening today.

On May 9, 1960, the U.S. The Food and Drug Administration approved the first oral contraceptive, Enovid, making it the first birth control pill available to the public.

The development of the pill was the result of years of research and activism. Birth control advocate Margaret Sanger pushed for contraceptive research, while suffragist and philanthropist Katharine McCormick provided crucial funding. Scientists Gregory Pincus and John Rock then developed the hormonal formula that would suppress ovulation and prevent pregnancy.

At the time, the idea of reliable birth control controlled by women themselves was revolutionary. Within just five years of its approval, about one out of every four married women under age 45 in the United States had used the pill.

Before the pill, most contraceptive methods relied on male participation or were inconvenient and less effective. Condoms required partner cooperation, while diaphragms were difficult to use and interrupted intimacy.

The pill was different. For the first time, women could control contraception independently and privately. This shift allowed many women to make decisions about education, careers, and relationships in ways that had previously been much harder.

The impact quickly spread beyond medicine. As access to the pill expanded in the 1960s and 1970s, women began delaying marriage and having fewer children, which opened the door to greater participation in higher education and the workforce. In many ways, the pill helped fuel broader social changes during the women’s liberation movement.

Despite its transformative effects, the history of the pill is not entirely celebratory. Early clinical trials in the 1950s were conducted in Puerto Rico, often without fully informed consent from the women involved, and the hormone doses used were far higher than those in modern versions of the pill. These early formulations also caused significant side effects, including nausea and weight gain. Over time, researchers adjusted the hormone levels, creating safer and more effective versions.

The pill also sparked political and religious debate. Some groups argued that it would encourage premarital sex or challenge traditional gender roles, while others saw it as a crucial step toward gender equality.

Even after the pill was approved, it was not immediately accessible to everyone. In the early 1960s, several states still had laws banning contraception. These restrictions led to the landmark 1965 Supreme Court case Griswold v. Connecticut, which ruled that married couples had a constitutional right to access birth control. Later decisions expanded that right to unmarried people as well, gradually making contraception more widely available.

The Pill Today

Today, millions of women around the world use some form of hormonal birth control. However, discussions about reproductive healthcare remain deeply political. In recent years, debates over contraception, abortion access, and reproductive rights have intensified in the United States and around the world.

During Women’s History Month, it’s easy to focus on famous names or historic protests. But the pill reminds us that progress sometimes happens through science and medicine as much as through politics.

A tiny tablet fundamentally changed what many women could imagine for their lives: finishing college, pursuing careers, planning families on their own terms, and having greater control over their bodies.

More than sixty years after its approval, the pill remains one of the most influential innovations in women’s history, not just because of what it does medically, but because of what it represents: choice, autonomy, and the ongoing fight for reproductive freedom.