The Best Galentine’s Brunch Spots Around SLO

By Lillian Dolph

With Valentine’s Day quickly approaching, it’s time to start making plans and one of the best ways to celebrate is by gathering your best friends for a fun and delicious brunch. Luckily, SLO and the surrounding areas are home to plenty of amazing brunch spots that are not only delicious but also aesthetically pleasing—the perfect backdrop for your Galentine’s celebration.

While popular breakfast spots like Louisa’s are always a solid choice, Galentine’s Day calls for something extra special. Here are five amazing brunch spots, from SLO to Cayucos, that will have you texting your friends in seconds to plan the ultimate Galentine’s brunch!

Libertine Brewing Co.

Starting in downtown SLO, just a 30-minute walk from the Cal Poly campus, Libertine Brewing Co. offers a brunch experience like no other. With bottomless mimosas (for those 21+), a live DJ from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., and a unique atmosphere that combines a full bar, brewery, restaurant, and coffee shop, you and your friends can spend quality time together while listening to great music. Libertine provides the perfect blend of good music, great drinks, and delicious food.

Linnaea’s Café

If you’re looking for a more relaxed, cozy vibe, Linnaea’s Café in downtown SLO is the perfect match for you. This charming café features a lovely outdoor garden patio where you can sip on a latte and enjoy a breakfast burrito while soaking in the serene atmosphere. No Galentine’s brunch is complete without taking a few photos, and Linnaea’s warm, aesthetic setting makes it an ideal spot for capturing sweet moments with your friends.

Granada Bistro

For an effortlessly chic and elegant brunch, head to Granada Bistro on Morro St. It is a historic boutique hotel and boasts stunning decor that you’ll fall in love with before even taking your first bite. And trust me, you’ll want to take that bite—especially if it’s their French Toast Bread Pudding, served with citrus butter, bourbon maple syrup, and cinnamon. Granada Bistro is perfect for a gorgeous and delicious Galentine’s brunch with your girls.

Gardens of Avila Restaurant

If you’re in the mood to escape from SLO, Gardens of Avila at Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort is the place to go. This hidden gem is surrounded by lush greenery, giving it an intimate yet comforting vibe. Their farm-to-table menu highlights fresh, locally sourced ingredients, and while it’s on the pricier side, dishes like their lemon ricotta pancakes make it worth every penny. Plus, with its gorgeous scenery, it’s another prime location for some cute photos that will make your Instagram sparkle.

Hidden Kitchen – Cayucos

Saving one of the best for last, Hidden Kitchen in Cayucos offers a beachfront brunch experience. If you and your friends love the beach, this is the ultimate Galentine’s spot. Their menu is entirely gluten-free and features organic, sustainably sourced ingredients. You can try their hand-pressed blue corn tacos or crispy blue corn waffles paired with a thick smoothie, then spend the rest of the day soaking up the sun on the beach. With spacious picnic tables and a laid-back, beachy atmosphere, it’s great for a fun and memorable Galentine’s outing.

After reading about these dreamy brunch destinations, you probably already have an idea of where you want to celebrate this Galentine’s Day. Whether you stick close to campus or turn it into a mini road trip, any of these spots will guarantee a great time with your favorite people.