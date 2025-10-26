The Best Couples Costumes for This Halloween

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Have you and your partner “talked” about doing a couples costume, but haven’t landed on any ideas yet? If the answer is yes, then this is the perfect article for you! Whether you are trying to go all out, or throw something together at the last minute, there are several ways for you and your partner to look cute and classy this Halloween. Here are 9 couples costumes that are cute, creative, and totally doable, even at the last minute.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

With their recent engagement, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the hottest celebrity couple right now, making them a great choice for Halloween. Taylor Swift has many iconic outfits from her tours and music videos, therefore this costume gives you the creative freedom to go all out. However, you could also keep it simple and copy one of Taylor’s recognizable outfits from the many Chiefs games she has attended. This would be as simple as wearing Chiefs colors and her classic red lipstick. Dressing up as Travis Kelce is a much simpler task as all you really need is his Chiefs Jersey. This costume is perfect no matter how much effort you are willing to put in, while still being a trendy and fun pop-culture reference.

Jim and Pam

While The Office aired many years ago, Jim and Pam are still one of the most iconic TV couples and remain a fan favorite for many people. Jim and Pam’s iconic costumes from “Spooked,” Season 8, Episode 5 are the perfect outfits that are instantly recognizable. For Pam, all you need is a black cat costume which can be as simple as wearing black clothing and drawing whiskers on your face. For Jim’s iconic three-hole-punch all you need is a white button down shirt, a tie, and three black circles attached to your shirt. This couple’s costume is super cute for you and your partner, and you probably already have the supplies.

Luke and Lorelai

For all my Gilmore Girls fans, this costume is a no-brainer. Luke and Lorelai, known for their coffee obsession and slow-burn romance, are a beloved couple also known for their signature outfits. Luke’s outfit is super easy to throw together; all you need is a flannel, backwards baseball cap, and maybe an apron if you want to get all the details. Lorelai is known for her early 2000s fashion and can be easily recognized with a jean jacket, a graphic tee, a turtle neck, and some flare jeans. Put it all together with a coffee cup and you and your partner will look like you live in Stars Hollow.

Shaggy and Velma

If you and your partner are looking to solve some mysteries this Halloween, this is the costume for you! While Fred and Daphne might be the more iconic couple from the Scooby Doo franchise, Shaggy and Velma offer a fun alternative for you and your partner. Shaggy can be easily recognized with his green shirt and brown pants and Velma is known for her orange turtle neck and red skirt. And it’s as simple as that! With their distinct and memorable styles, this costume is low budget and low stress making it easy for you and your partner to rock these iconic characters from the beloved series. Scooby snacks are not included, but if you have a dog I highly encourage bringing him along!

Steve and Robin

With season 5 of Strangers Things on the way, you and your partner might be looking to take a trip to Hawkins, Indiana this season. While they aren’t a couple in the show, Steve and Robin are one of the most iconic duos in the show and are known for their instantly recognizable outfits from their jobs at Scoops Ahoy. Steve rocks a blue shirt and shorts, a red bandana, white socks, and red sneakers, while Robin wears a white striped shirt, a blue vest, blue shorts, white socks, and red sneakers. You and your partner could complete the outfit with some sailor hats and the Scoops Ahoy logo. While this costume might require a little more effort, it’s the perfect standout look for this Halloween.

Elphaba and Glinda

If you and your partner want to defy gravity this Halloween, consider this costume. With the new Wicked movie coming out in November, this iconic duo is more popular than ever right now, and nothing is more fun and whimsical than Elphaba and Glinda. This costume is perfect for those wanting to go all out for Halloween, as these two are known for their intricate looks. However, this costume is also super easy to throw together with things you already own. Since Elphaba and Glinda are easy to detect from their color-scheme alone, all you have to do is wear green for Elphaba and pink for Glinda. Some accessories such as a black witch hat and crown would be easy additions to take your costume one step further, but not at all required.

Barbie and Ken

With the release of the Barbie movie in 2023, Barbie and Ken are still extremely relevant within pop-culture. The beauty of this costume is that Barbie and Ken can be depicted in any way you want, as they both have many different outfits and personas. This costume could be as simple as wearing pink for Barbie and blue for Ken, or you could go all out and dress in all neon for Barbie and Ken’s iconic rollerblading outfit. Another fan favorite is Barbie and Ken’s Cowboy outfits from the movie. This costume is super easy to put together at the last minute and you can make it as creative as you want.

Clark Kent and Lois Lane

For all my super-hero fans, consider this costume for you and your partner. With the recent release of the new Superman movie, Clark Kent and Lois Lane are our new favorite power couple of 2025. All this costume really requires is a formal “reporter” outfit for Lois Lane, something as simple as a white button shirt and a pencil skirt and maybe some glasses to seal the deal. For Clark Kent/Superman, all you need is a white button down shirt, some formal pants, and maybe a superman shirt and or cape to indicate your secret identity. This couple’s costume is not only relevant, but also very cute and requires minimal effort and supplies.

Helly and Mark

For all my Severance fans, consider dressing up as Helly and Mark for Halloween. To duplicate Helly’s Lumon Industries outfit, all you need is a blue or green long sleeve and a business casual skirt. For Mark’s Lumon Industries outfit all you need is business work attire which could be a white button up shirt or a full suit if you are looking to go all out. You could also consider including Lumon Industries work badges to give more indication of who you are. You have the option to include as many easter eggs as you want to hint at details from the show, however this costume doesn’t have to require that. This couple’s costume is more of a niche reference, making it fun for people who have seen the show.

Whether you want to go all out or keep it simple this Halloween, the best costume is the one that makes you laugh and feel cute with your love. Happy Halloween! And don’t forget to take pictures!