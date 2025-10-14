My Top 5 Favorite Fall Trader Joe’s Finds

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

You know it is finally fall when you walk into Trader Joe’s and see everything “pumpkin.” For those who love fall, like me, this is the best time of year. As a college student, Trader Joe’s is a staple in my life, whether I am living in a dorm or an apartment because it is affordable and easy. Trader Joe’s is my go-to, from microwave meals to hair masks to affordable ingredients for dinner. Here are my top five favorite fall Trader Joe’s finds that everyone needs to try:

Since I have left the dorms, this has been a staple in my apartment– I’m finally able to light a candle without the RA losing their mind. It makes my apartment smell so comforting and like a pumpkin spice latte exploded in my room. If you are allowed to light candles, or have candle warmers, this is a must have!

This was my go-to as a freshman living in the dorms when I needed a break from eating at the dining hall. This Trader Joe’s version is like an elevated and more exciting version of the microwave mac and cheese that we all know and love. This is definitely my comfort meal because it is so easy to make, but it tastes like something homemade. I probably grab five of these on all my grocery runs.

These have to be some of the best cookies ever. If you don’t like super strong pumpkin flavor, you will love these because it is the perfect mix of sweet snickerdoodle flavor with a slight pumpkin taste. Bonus points because they leave your kitchen smelling amazing.

For those who aren’t ready to give up chips and salsa, this is for you–-it is refreshing, not too spicy, and still has hints of autumn flavors to get in the fall spirit. Half my diet consists of chips and salsa, so this is definitely one of my favorite Trader Joe’s finds.

I lived off of these bars last year in the dorms. They’re so easy to grab as breakfast when you are late to your 8am, or as a mid-afternoon pick me up when you’re running out of dining dollars. The pumpkin one is definitely my favorite and I highly recommend stocking up on them before they’re sold out!

And there you have it: my must haves for the fall season! Whether you are looking for a fun snack, trying to make your home smell amazing, craving a sweet treat, or need an easy meal, there is something on this list that can fill those needs, all the while embracing the fall spirit!