This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

For most of my time at Cal Poly, winter break has been short. After finals ended, I went home, celebrated Christmas and New Year’s, and then started packing again.

That timeline is changing this year. As Cal Poly moves from quarters to semesters, Winter Break will last for more than a month.

I liked the idea initially. After a long fall semester filled with late-night library sessions, assignments always sitting in the back of my mind, and the pressure to plan my return home almost immediately after finals, a longer break sounded especially appealing. But a month away from school is different from a typical two-week break. It is long enough to settle into a routine that has nothing to do with academics.

That also means there is more room for expectations. A month can quickly become a list of things I feel like I should finish: updating my résumé, applying for jobs, picking up more shifts, and exercising more.

I do want to make progress on most of those things. There are applications to finish and parts of my life that need organizing; but I also do not want every free afternoon to feel like it needs a purpose. After months of planning my days around classes, meetings, and deadlines, I am looking forward to cooking with my family, reading something that is not assigned, watching a movie in the middle of the day, or seeing friends without having to leave for something else afterward.

Going back to campus may feel different, too. A month is long enough for home to feel less like a quick stop between semesters and more like the place where I am actually living again.

Over winter break, though, I am sure I will also miss the independence, friendships, and routines that make San Luis Obispo feel like another version of home. I know I will miss my family, the familiar meals, and the slower pace when I come back in January. I do not have a plan for the entire month (and maybe never will), but that may be the point.