More Than a Movement: WithItGirl’s History and Mission to Empower Women

A Grassroots Beginning: The Birth of WithItGirl

In 1996, Mols Marcotulli and Cory Peipon set out to create more than just a community – they wanted a revolution. WithItGirl began as a grassroots movement to unite like-minded women and girls passionate about action sports. The founders envisioned a vibrant community that celebrated individuality, creativity, and eco-conscious living. Their vision extended beyond sports into music, art, and environmental advocacy, forming a multifaceted platform for self-expression. Initially starting as a zine, a handmade, independent publication, WithItGirl quickly grew into a cultural phenomenon. By 1999, it transitioned into a digital space with the launch of withitgirl.com, combining elements like photo albums, art galleries, and music streaming with community engagement tools like chat boards and forums. This was not just a website; it was a home for artists, athletes, and innovators to connect and collaborate.

A Creative Hub for Women

WithItGirl wasn’t merely a platform for sports enthusiasts. It became a melting pot of creativity, inviting artists, designers, programmers, and local brands to participate in the movement. It wove together a global tapestry of contributors who shared a common goal – to amplify women’s voices and celebrate their talents. At its peak, withitgirl.com boasted over 2,500 pages of dynamic content, drawing a staggering 1 million views per month. This was proof of WithItGirl’s ability to resonate with a global audience and provide a space where women could see themselves reflected in bold and inspiring ways.

Empowering Women Through Action Sports and Art

From the start, WithItGirl championed the idea that women belonged in action sports, a space often dominated by men. It encouraged girls to pick up a surfboard or skateboard, not as an act of rebellion, but as an assertion of their place in the world. Action sports became a metaphor for empowerment: the courage to drop into a halfpipe or paddle into a wave mirrored the confidence needed to face life’s challenges. WithItGirl went beyond sports. Its mission encompassed music, art, and eco-conscious initiatives, fostering a holistic approach to empowerment. By combining action sports with cultural expression, it provided a platform for women to showcase their talents and break barriers in traditionally male-dominated spaces.

Supporting Women’s Health and Social Causes

WithItGirl’s commitment to empowerment wasn’t limited to sports and the arts. The organization also took a stand for women’s health and accessibility to essential products. Through a partnership with Diva Cup, WithItGirl raised funds to provide menstrual products to women in need, helping to address period poverty. By leveraging its platform and community, WithItGirl turned awareness into action, ensuring that more women had access to sustainable and affordable feminine hygiene solutions. This initiative reflected the movement’s broader mission of advocacy and support for women in all aspects of life.

The Evolution of a Movement

Despite its success, the original WithItGirl website formally closed in 2005. However, the spirit of WithItGirl never faded. The movement has been reimagined and relaunched, blending its rich history with modern innovations. Today, WithItGirl continues to empower a new generation of women through its webzine, social media, and collaborations with creatives from around the world. By preserving its original values while embracing contemporary platforms, WithItGirl proves that its mission is as relevant now as it was in 1996.

Why WithItGirl Matters Today

In an era where representation and inclusivity are at the forefront, WithItGirl stands as a beacon of empowerment. It reminds us that women’s voices, whether in sports, art, or activism, deserve to be heard and celebrated. The movement’s legacy is a testament to the power of community and creativity in driving change. WithItGirl is more than a movement – it’s a call to action. It’s a reminder that we all have the ability to create, inspire, and carve out our place in the world. For women in surf, skate, art, and beyond, WithItGirl continues to be a source of empowerment and a celebration of what it means to live boldly and authentically.

