Missing Shabang? Discover these Other Californian Music Festivals

Sadly, the best time of the year in SLO is over. I’m sure that all you music festival lovers are currently getting post-Shabang depression. To lift your spirits, I decided to do a little research on some other lesser-known music festivals in California that are coming up this summer. I compiled this list based on what I believe our generation would most enjoy; I also made sure to select a variety of festivals that are genre-specific. Although I included only a few in this list, there are so many other unique music festivals in California that I recommend researching on your own.

Bottlerock Napa Valley

May 23-25 @ Napa Valley Expo in Napa Valley, CA

Featuring all different genres of music, practically anyone can enjoy their time at Bottlerock. Besides music, this festival offers an astonishing number of attractions, such as a roller rink, a silent disco, a spa, a wine garden, and multiple artwork displays. The venue sits within beautiful downtown Napa, allowing for fun beyond the festival grounds as well.

Notable Artists in the Lineup: Green Day, Sublime, Justin Timberlake, Noah Kahan, Flo Rida, Cage the Elephant, Rebelution, Benson Boone

Cali Vibes

June 7-8 @ Marina Green Park in Long Beach, CA

If you’re into reggae, ska, or rap, Cali Vibes is a great fit for you. While there are not many attractions aside from the live music, the festival has two stages playing at all times so you’ll never run out of music to listen to. Long Beach’s Marina Green Park venue is on the edge of the water, making the (possible) hot summer days more bearable. Being the only music festival on this list that I have attended myself, I can confirm that this festival definitely has fantastic vibes.

Notable Artists in the Lineup: Steel Pulse, Kid Cudi, Ludacris, YG Marley, Cypress Hill, Stick Figure, Slightly Stoopid

Stern Grove Festival

June 15-August 17 @ Stern Grove in San Francisco, CA

As a free music festival tradition in San Francisco, this festival has been going on for a whopping 88 years! Unlike the other events on this list, the Stern Grove Festival spans for an entire two months, hosting a new concert every Sunday. While the event is free, you have to enter the lottery for tickets (or pay for some), so start planning your trip sooner than later!

Notable Artists in the Lineup: Diana Ross, Damian Jr. Gong Marley, Stephen Marley, The California Honeydrops

Country Summer Music Festival

June 27-29 @ Sonoma County Event Center at the Fairgrounds in Santa Rosa, CA

For die-hard country fans, the Country Summer Music festival might be your favorite choice on this list. Nestled in Sonoma County, this festival’s venue is perfect for fostering the country music feel. While I don’t recognize any of the artists on the lineup, I’m sure y’all do.

Notable Artists in the Lineup: Sam Hunt, Kane Brown, Dustin Lynch, Gabby Barrett, Eli Young Band, Mitchell Tenpenny

Northern Nights

July 18-20 @ Cook’s Valley Campground in Humboldt County, CA

Out of all of the festivals on this list, I am most fascinated with this one. Northern Nights appears to be a combination of a wellness nature retreat and a music festival. The campground venue is absolutely gorgeous, and they offer five different stages of music — one of which you can easily watch while swimming in the river. You can even camp for free if you bring a tent!

Notable Artists in the Lineup: Jungle, Zeds Dead, Walker & Royce, Aluna

Whale Rock

September 13-14 @ Castoro Cellars Winery in Paso Robles, CA

I’m sure that, if you’ve lived in SLO for a while, you have at least heard the name “Whale Rock”. A local winery, Castoro Cellars, provides a breath-taking venue in the Paso Robles wine country. On top of a variety of feel-good music artists, this festival hosts hourly yoga classes and offers dozens of local food and beverage vendors. I am particularly excited about Young the Giant coming this year — you may see me there!