Let’s Talk First Impressions of The Tortured Poets Department

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter.

Swifties are STILL recovering from the surprising double album drop that happened last night. Ms. Taylor Alison Swift not only served her Swiftie fans with an album release filled with more song than we could have ever imagined, but she let us in to her deepest, darkest feelings *allegedly* towards Joe Alwyn, Matty Healy, Travis Kelce, and of course, Kim Kardashian.

This may be Taylor’s saddest album yet to date. With a folky undertone to her synth pop 31 song tracklist, TS put everything out on the table. She finally says her farewell to London and her relationship with Joe in “So Long, London” and wrote on an Instagram caption stating “the period of this author’s life is now over, the chapter closed and boarded up.”

Surprisingly enough, her rumored few month relationship with Matty Healy received a lot of attention in this album, according to the Swifties’ speculations. Lyrics such as “you left your typewriter at my house” and “tattooed golden retriever” in the song, “The Tortured Poets Department,” Swifties have decoded can only line up with characteristics of Matty Healy. He may even be the muse for her track “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived.”

Travis Kelce is rumored to be mentioned in “The Alchemy” and “So High School” with lyrics that mention a “touch down” and stating “you know how to ball / I know Aristotle.” We can’t wait for more @killatrav songs to come out down the line.

In case anyone was wondering if Taylor Swift and Kim Kardashain have squashed their beef in private… “thanK you aIMee” (hence the capital letters in the title that spell out K.I.M) will explain that they have not. After North West previously posted a now deleted TikTok of her dancing to Taylor’s “Shake it Off,” which was most likely a song created from the hate caused by Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, Taylor Swift addresses this moment in the song. She sings, “And one day, your kid comes home singin’ / A song that only us two are gonna know is about you.” She also references Kim’s spray tans and captures her as her hometown bully in the song named Aimee.

The album has still only been released for a few hours but here are quick reactions and thoughts to all the songs!

“Fortnight (feat. Post Malone)”- Rightfully so, the lead single of TTPD. The edgy beat and maddening lyrics paired with Post Malone’s brilliant bridge make this song a top runner from the album.

2. “The Tortured Poets Department”– The title track timing at almost 5 minutes long is a catchy hit. With a direct compliment towards Charlie Puth stating he “should be a bigger artist” I can’t help but wonder what Swift’s BFF, Selena Gomez (Puth’s rumored Ex) thinks of this.

3. “My Boy Only Breaks His Favorite Toys”– 10/10. Listening to it over and over again.

4. “Down Bad”– Probably one of the most universally relatable songs from this album that could truly be about anyone. The feeling of being so down bad for someone, it’s all-consuming.

5. “So Long, London”– Angelic is my one word to describe this song. She thanks London for her time spent here but is ready to move. Swifties are wondering if she’ll ever sing “London Boy” again or if “So Long, London” is the new reality.

6. “But Daddy I Love Him”– “I’m havin’ his babies / No I’m not, but you should see your faces.” Go. Listen. Now.

7. “Fresh Out the Slammer”– The beginning note is so western and us Swifites couldn’t be more for it.

8. “Florida!!! (feat. Florence + The Machine)”- So fun, so summer. Taylor and Florence sound absolutely ethereal together singing on this track. Definitely one of her best collabs.

9. “Guilty as Sin?”– The lyrics to this song are so carefully crafted and intertwined with each other.

10. “Who’s Afraid of Little Old Me?”- This song *literally* screams her new and updated version of “The Man.” The ultimate girl boss song.

11. “I Can Fix Him (No Really I Can)”– A little western twang with sounds of tools clanking that create the beat allow for this song to be a masterpiece.

12. “loml”– Be warned, loml probably does not mean what you think it does. Listen to the last line.

13. “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart”- The most energetic beat of the album but with the most depressing lyrics.

14. “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”– Rumored to be about Matty Healy, poor Taylor is going through it and letting him know.

15. “The Alchemy”– Another amazing song. There is no bad song on this album

16. “Clara Bow”- Her original last song of the album before the double drop. Once again, listen to the last lyric, it’s so meta.

17. “The Black Dog”– Perhaps there is an actual black dog that us Swfites don’t know about, yet. Look out Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin.

18. “Imgonnagetyouback”– One of the more upbeat songs of the album, she can’t decide if she wants to take her muse home with her or get vengeance on him. We’ll see!

19. “The Albatross”– First listen, this song sounds so similar to “willow.” This track is magical and I could listen to it on repeat.

20. “Chloe or Sam or Sophia or Marcus”– Shoutout to you if this is your name!

21. “How Did It End?”– Piano intro sets the tone of this TTPD song to perfectly fit the vibe of the album.

22. “So High School”– Gives high school love vibes, as it should. Cute, fun, and light for this album.

23. “I Hate It Here”– She’s just like us for real in this track.

24. “thanK you alMee”– Aimee is the hometown bully that is rumored to be modeled after Kim Kardashian. There are many easter eggs that reference this almost decade long beef.

25. “I Look in People’s Windows”– This could be the sister track to “right where you left me.” My personal favorite from the double album.

26. “The Prophecy”– Lyrics are lyric-ing! Catchy and also gives evermore vibes.

27. “Cassandra”– Rumored to be written about Cassandra from Greek Mythology, perhaps Taylor sees herself as a reflection of this myth.

28. “Peter”– Perhaps a Peter Pan reference, this song references growing up and coming back to find her.

29. “The Bolter”– Another sad bop.

30. “Robin”– Taylor sounds so soft and delicate in her voice. Her range in this album is truly remarkable.

31. “The Manuscript”– Finally, we have “The Manuscript.” This story is not hers anymore but it’s ours!

Happy listening! Can’t wait to see what else Taylor has planned for the TTPD era!