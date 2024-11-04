The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Cal Poly chapter.

Halloween is over and Fall is coming to an end – that means it’s almost the most wonderful time of the year! Oh wait, nevermind, it’s election season. This past year, and especially the last few months, our TVs have been flooded with a large quantity of campaign ads – local and Presidential. There has been no stop in the news cycle, from the news of President Joe Biden dropping out of the Presidential race to Vice President Kamala Harris announcing her run for President as the Democratic Party nominee. When it came to analyzing both Presidential candidates and their running mates’ debates, Gen-Z had their hands full – whether they took to TikTok or another form of social media to express their opinions. To say that it’s been overwhelming would be an understatement.

The overwhelming amount of information Americans have to process before deciding who to vote for can create a sense of fear or ideas that they don’t belong in one party or another. These are valid concerns to have when deciding who to vote for.

Some individuals may or may not want to vote for a variety of reasons – a decision that could be weighing on many first-time voters or experienced ones. It’s not a decision that should be taken lightly. You might think that voting is a waste of your time and that your choice will get lost amongst the many votes. However, voting is essential to the democratic foundation of our country. The more people who take action and vote, the more likely a candidate who fully represents the people and their values, will get elected.

With all of this in mind, prioritizing your mental health during this rather stressful season is almost as important as voting in this election. While it’s good to stay up to date on the current world happenings, it’s also okay to tune out every once in a while. Pick up a book that’s been craving your time and settle in. Watch the movie that you’ve been putting off for forever. Dive deeper into a world that you have yet to explore in order to escape reality for a little while.

Furthermore, a part of staying grounded during election season is understanding what’s important, such as the propositions on the California ballot and the local and presidential candidates’ ideals. So, take the time to do your own research. Use resources like CalMatters and your local news source (shoutout Mustang News!) to get to know the propositions in California or your own state and a little bit about the candidates for each position. To avoid the flurry of propaganda and biased articles for updates on the presidential election, check out Allsides – a great unbiased website that gives news headlines and rates the articles on a scale of Left or Right politically leaning.

It’s important to realize that your political ideals do not have to align with your family and friends; even if you have differing beliefs, you do not have to share who you vote for. You have the power to make your own decisions. Your vote matters.